A man suspected of setting multiple fires across Georgia, including metro Atlanta, is on the run, according to state officials.
According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's office, state authorities believe Brandon Morton, 36, most recently set fire to an apartment off of Old Clinton Road in Gray, a central Georgia town.
Gray firefighters and police were dispatched to a fire at Dulles Park Apartments in Jones County, where they discovered that an apartment had been broken into and the living room sofa had been set on fire. Local police have put out a warrant for Morton’s arrest in this arson case.
“We also suspect that Mr. Morton is linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia,” Commissioner King said in a statement. “Because he has set fires across our state, we are asking all Georgians to be on the lookout for him and his black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag.”
Anyone with information about Morton’s whereabouts is asked to call the commissioner's State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
