An Atlanta man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a Cobb County Starbucks near Cumberland after tricking her into meeting there has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Marcus Antonio Beard, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges in relation to the July 20, 2017 shooting.
It’s a miracle his ex-girlfriend, who he shot once in the chest, survived the bullet, the office of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a Thursday news release.
“This was an egregiously evil act,” senior assistant district attorney Richele Anderson said. “The defendant went there that day with the intention of murdering her.”
Beard was angry at his former girlfriend so he had another man trick her into meeting at the Starbucks, under the guise of a date, the Cobb DA’s office said.
That man was interviewed by police and determined to have no culpability in the shooting, Anderson told the MDJ.
When the then 31-year-old victim arrived just before 2:30 p.m. at the coffee shop, on the corner of Cumberland Parkway and Paces Ferry Road, Beard appeared and shot her once in the chest, then fled in a vehicle, according to prosecutors.
Witnesses at the scene told police they heard a pop then saw a man jump over some bushes and run to a white pickup truck which he drove away.
His ex-girlfriend reportedly ran into the Starbucks and yelled she’d been shot before leaving the scene.
Police found her on Fulton Industrial Boulevard after which she was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Cobb investigators.
Beard will spend 11 years on probation after serving his prison term, the Cobb DA’s office said, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Beard, who has previous convictions for aggravated stalking in Fulton County, was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy.
