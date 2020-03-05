MARIETTA — To the world, you may be one person. But to one person, you may be the world. This quote was directed at 111 school volunteers at a Marietta luncheon in their honor Thursday organized by the Cobb County School District as a thank you for their priceless contributions.
Each school in the district named its volunteer of the year for the luncheon, where they were treated to a three-course meal, a gift bag and a certificate.
“We absolutely cannot do it, nor would we want to do it, without everyone in this room, particularly the volunteers,” Cobb Schools Foundation Executive Director Felicia Wagner told about 400 people at the luncheon, including principals, teachers and education executives. “You are making a difference, you may not see it today, but you will see it in the future.”
Mableton resident Sabrina Brinson, Pebblebrook High School’s volunteer of the year, said it is being able to make a difference that has motivated her involvement at the school for the past three years.
“It’s the joy of serving,” Brinson told the MDJ.
Whether it is her role as co-president of Pebblebrook’s Parent Teacher Student Association, helping with the orchestra or fixing hot coffee and cocoa for teachers and staff on a Friday morning, Brinson brings positive change to the school, Principal Dana Giles said.
“We have a strong, committed group of 20 to 30 volunteers, it’s hard to really put into words what they do for us, and they do so with such passion for the kids,” Giles told the MDJ. “When you come as a volunteer you’re not volunteering for your child, you’re supporting the entire student body; it’s really, really special. They not only provide the time to do those things you want, they also provide the time to do things that are a little more creative.”
For the past five years, Austell resident Sara Parker has been volunteering at Austell Elementary School, having spent three decades as a kindergarten paraprofessional.
Parker, Austell Elementary’s volunteer of the year, said the greatest part of volunteering is being with children.
“They’re honest,” she said. “They’re good, you know where you stand with them.”
Parker is a student mentor, helps with summer maintenance on campus and is at the school each week, taking on an ever-evolving list of tasks.
“There’s always something to do,” she said, citing surprise at having been singled out for an award. “There are so many that are deserving, it’s an honor, it really is.”
For Baker Elementary School’s volunteer of the year, Wes Williams of Acworth, helping children makes his unpaid hours worthwhile, motivating him to participate in after-school programs, science, technology, engineering and mathematics events and robotics classes.
“It’s just about the kids really,” Williams told the MDJ. “That’s why it’s so good.”
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, who shook every volunteer’s hand as they were presented certificates on stage, said it takes every member of the district’s “team,” regardless of their position, to achieve student success.
“We couldn’t do it without you,” Ragsdale told the volunteers. “Never underestimate the impact that you have.”
Ragsdale said children are in “much greater need today,” regardless of where they come from, for volunteer help and support.
“If we didn’t have you on the team, our teachers and principals wouldn’t be able to do what they do,” he told the volunteers. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”
Guest speaker Kit Cummings, a Walton High School graduate and author who does motivational work in schools, prisons and corporations, also highlighted the pressures on children today, and how a little support can make a huge difference during what is a tricky time in their lives.
“You guys are the front lines, you’re doing something that is more important than I think you know," Cummings told volunteers. “You tap into a power greater than yourself and you’re automatically elevated to one of the highest callings. A lot of times those that deserve the most get the least credit.”
Appreciation also came from Kevin Daniel, the school district’s chief of staff, who called the volunteers heroes.
“We are so proud to be able to recognize our volunteers from each school,” Daniel said. “They don’t have any more hours in the day than the rest of us, but they dedicate those hours they have to helping others.”
