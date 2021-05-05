Editor’s note: This is the first in a long-standing annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school.
MARIETTA — Standout senior Manny Lopez-Gallegos will exchange one Blue Devil title for another when he graduates from Marietta High School later this month.
But the 18-year-old bound for Duke University won't depart his high school without leaving a legacy in his wake.
Lopez-Gallegos will graduate Marietta High having worked on student council, served as co-president of the student body, cheered for the high school and in travel competitions and helped guide the school's cultural fluency training, announced in 2019, as a member of the student committee. Plus, he did it all while taking a full International Baccalaureate schedule and achieving a 4.55 GPA.
But there's one other area of Lopez-Gallegos' work at MHS that will make a lasting impact for students who may have before felt excluded.
The graduating senior founded the high school's Best Buddies program, inspiration for which he said came from other schools he'd seen it in.
The program seeks to build relationships between special needs students and the rest of the student body, to break down barriers between the communities and to keep the members of the program from being excluded in social settings.
Part of the program includes time when special needs students can interact, eat and play games with other students in the school. The activities and schedules are developed by Lopez-Gallegos.
"It was driven from people talking about B Hall — that's where they're located — people talking so negatively about it," he said. "It just made me really, not angry, but just like, 'Why are you guys saying this?' And that's where it was driven from."
His college major is a step toward continuing his legacy of helping others.
Lopez-Gallegos plans to major in neuroscience at Duke and is hoping to take a pre-med track. He said he chose Duke for its prestige in medical programs.
Lopez-Gallegos said he's always been interested in the brain. When a teacher in his elementary school gifted program told him he could do a project on whatever he wanted, "being the nerd that I am, I chose the brain."
"Since then, I've been very interested in neuroscience," he said. "I want to work with adults with autism and try to find ways to make life a lot easier for them."
With his senior year leadership responsibilities came challenges made more difficult by COVID-19, Lopez-Gallegos said. Planning special events for the senior class when precautionary measures were necessary meant some of the magic was taken out of it.
But, he said, he and his fellow leaders worked hard to make the senior class' virtual pep rally as special as possible.
The class recently enjoyed a drive-in movie, a Mr. Blue Devil pageant that raised nearly $4,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and had its outdoor senior assembly with family and friends. That event had been postponed since the beginning of the school year last August.
"It was amazing, we loved it," he said.
Lopez-Gallegos said he credits his involvement and ability to balance his time to his early involvement in high school. He said doing almost too much his sophomore year prepared him to take on a heavy load of academics and extracurriculars later.
Marietta High Principal Keith Ball, who came to the school during Lopez-Gallegos' sophomore year, said he's known the student since his elementary school years. Even then, Ball said, Lopez-Gallegos was proving himself to be someone special.
When Lopez-Gallegos was in fifth grade in Cherokee County Schools, Ball was principal at Etowah High School, which the then-10-year-old's elementary school fed into. As Ball made a tour of the feeder schools to recognize the standouts there, he met Lopez-Gallegos, among the top performers at his school.
Five years later, when Ball arrived to take over as principal of Marietta High, Lopez-Gallegos approached him.
"I was taller than him (before)," Ball said. "He'd grown up a bit from being 10."
Ball said the two instantly bonded over their past encounter and over being the new kids on the block.
The principal said he's "not shocked" to see his student growing into a successful and accomplished young man, nor to see him seeking a career in which he can help others.
"We have a ton of kids who care about each other and care about the community. I think Manny's (got an) ability to genuinely reach out and make people feel welcome," he said, adding that he saw the need to make the high school's special needs students feel more included and didn't hesitate. "It simply was built out of who he is."
Ball's words are backed up by Lopez-Gallegos' title of Mr. MHS, an honor that comes after a vote from both students and staff.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said Lopez-Gallegos has contributed to the school community "in immeasurable ways."
"He is an outstanding ambassador for both Marietta High School and our district, whether cheering for our teams or excelling in the classroom," Rivera said. "Manny’s smile and enthusiasm are infectious and will be missed at Marietta, and I look forward to seeing what his future holds."
For his part, Lopez-Gallegos said his departure from Marietta will be bittersweet, but he's excited to move into the next chapter of his life.
