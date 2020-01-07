A person was stabbed, robbed and left for dead, locked inside a Marietta apartment on Christmas Day without their cellphone or car keys, a Cobb arrest warrant states.
Authorities are searching for Marietta resident Alvaro Zapot in relation to the attack, which the victim survived, records show.
Zapot, who lives at the Hillcrest Apartments complex on Allgood Road in Marietta, is wanted for arrest on three felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and theft, according to his Jan. 3 domestic violence arrest warrant.
“The accused did stab the victim multiple times in the torso, abdomen, head and neck with a kitchen knife, then destroyed the victim's cellular telephone and left the victim locked in an apartment with no medical care and seemingly no way to call for help,” the warrant states. “The accused stabbed the victim multiple times, then took approximately one thousand dollars in U.S. currency from the victim's wallet, as well as the keys to the victim's vehicle. The accused did steal the victim’s truck after stabbing the victim several times.”
Authorities said the stabbing occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Christmas Day inside an apartment at The BelAire Apartment Homes on Powder Springs Street in Marietta, which is about three miles across town from Zapot’s listed address.
It's not clear from warrants how the victim managed to get help after being attacked.
The victim’s truck is a red 2000 Ford F-150 truck with a Georgia tag, Zapot’s arrest warrant states.
Zapot will be denied bond if arrested, records show, citing his potential danger to the community.
