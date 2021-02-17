MARIETTA — Parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church had ashes sprinkled, not drawn in crosses on their heads, at the church’s Ash Wednesday services.
The Marietta church marked the start of Lent with the traditional imposition of ashes, but sprinkled them to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter traditionally observed by fasting or other means of self-denial, comes after nearly a year of loss and social isolation because of the pandemic.
The Vatican gave the instructions, saying priests are to sprinkle ashes on each person’s head “without saying anything.”
Monsignor John Walsh, the lead priest at St. Joseph’s, said the ashes are an important reminder of mortality, and call for people to live knowing their time on Earth is limited.
"The ashes are a sign of the end of life. It’s a means of saying we want to be mindful of that,” he said. “What we’ve done in this life, will we have dedicated ourselves to doing the things that really matter?”
Lent is a time for believers to draw closer to God, Walsh said, and they’re invited to pray, fast and share with people in need.
The priest noted that many of the people present at the Ash Wednesday Mass had not been at the church in months.
“After all of the things we have been through—we’ve known people who were young and hearty, and we lost them. Some of us have been in isolation. We’ve had kind of Lenten periods before this,” he said. “It’s good to look across the church and see other people, and do something that is communal.”
St. Joseph’s saw about 335 people at noon Mass on Wednesday, according to Karen Kotara, church secretary. St. Joseph’s COVID-19 safety measures include limiting attendance in the main sanctuary, broadcasting services to an online livestream for those who can’t be there in-person, and taping off seating to space out worshipers. The church also opened rooms downstairs for more worshipers to watch and participate in services.
