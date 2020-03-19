ATLANTA – On Monday, the State Road and Tollway Authority will begin reducing service levels of Xpress transit, to implement social distancing on the coaches while efficiently serving a much smaller ridership that still includes essential workers in the region.
Xpress services are committed to doing its part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to healthcare professionals, first responders, and other employees in key industries that rely on public transit, the authority said in a news release.
“We do not take this decision to reduce services lightly as we know our riders depend on Xpress for their transit needs. We join many regional leaders that are currently making difficult decisions in the interest of public safety to help slow the spread of coronavirus,” said Chris Tomlinson, SRTA executive director. “While we may have to make additional changes in the future as the situation remains fluid, we are committed to reinstating our full schedule when we are responsibly able to do so.”
Tomlinson said SRTA understands these changes may be inconvenient, but believes these operational decisions meet the needs of protecting the health and safety of SRTA customers, the Xpress transit employees, and the goal of continuing to run safe and reliable service without major disruptions.
To review the revised schedule for Xpress, click the link https://www.xpressga.com/reducedschedule/. SRTA will continue to evaluate service plans and ridership on an ongoing basis.
For more information on SRTA’s efforts and service updates related to COVID-19 prevention, please visit https://www.srta.ga.gov/covid-19/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.