Sprouts Farmers Market will open about 20 new stores in 2021, including one in Smyrna, the company announced Friday.
The Smyrna location will open in the spot formerly held by Cost Plus World Market at 2530 Cumberland Blvd., in the Heritage Pavilion shopping center. A spokesperson for the company said the store would open in the second half of 2021.
The Smyrna location will be one of four stores debuting the national grocery chain's updated format, featuring a smaller footprint of around 25,000 square feet.
The store will be the fourth Sprouts location in Cobb; the others are in east and west Cobb, and one in the south end of Smyrna near the East-West Connector.
