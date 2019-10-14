Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.