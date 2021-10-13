Work on a new gym and renovations to a career training center at Sprayberry High School could get underway if the Cobb school board approves the construction contract on Thursday.
The board will also be asked to consider a construction contract for a new, $2.8 million physical education building at Sope Creek Elementary School and the $1.44 million purchase of 12, 48-passenger school buses with air conditioning.
The Sprayberry projects are expected to cost a total of $22.9 million, funded by the current iteration of the 1% special sales tax for education (Ed-SPLOST) approved by voters in 2017. The projects, to be contracted with Balfour Beatty Construction of Atlanta, are expected to be complete in March 2023.
Sprayberry's main building is expected to be rebuilt as part of the sixth iteration of Ed-SPLOST, which is on the ballot for county voters on Nov. 2. If approved, collection of an expected $895 million for Cobb County Schools and $71.5 million for Marietta City Schools will start in 2024 and last for five years.
Sope Creek's PE building replacement will be funded with money from Ed-SPLOST IV. The board is being asked to approve Swofford Construction Inc. of Austell as the contractor for the project, and completion is expected June 2022.
The board will hold a work session meeting at 1:30 p.m., break for a closed-door session and return for a 7 p.m. voting session. The work session and voting session will include public comment.
The meetings take place at the district's central office at 514 Glover St., Marietta.
