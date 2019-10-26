Those in the know generally consider trunks to be an integral part of trunk-or-treating, but Sprayberry High School has changed the game.
As a refresher, a trunk-or-treat is a Halloween tradition where, instead of knocking on neighbors’ doors and asking for handouts, costumed children go to a school or church parking lot and extort adults to give them sweets out of the backs of their cars.
Parents like it because it’s safer, easier and quicker than schlepping your kid across the whole neighborhood, and kids like it because it is a long line of adults handing out free candy.
Sprayberry High School has changed the game, hosting its first trunk-free trunk-or-treat Saturday.
Assistant Principal Richmond Parker said in past years, the school would host a traditional trunk-or-treat.
“It’s an event we held in the parking lot that’s been small scale in the past, so we wanted to take this to the next level,” he said.
This year, the track around the football field was lined with booths manned by Sprayberry students. Each booth had a different theme, and most had the kids perform some kind of challenge such as throwing a ball into a cup before handing out the sweet stuff.
A number of bouncy houses were set up on the field, and elementary school choruses sang seasonal hits like “Monster Mash,” and hundreds of aliens, monsters and heroes came out to experience the fun.
Parker and said the idea was to create another event like the school’s annual egg drop. Held each year around Easter, that event sees thousands come to the campus to watch kids scramble to collect plastic eggs dropped from a helicopter.
Parker said school officials are already planning on a bigger Halloween event in 2020.
“We’re already working on next year,” he said. “Next year, plan is I think we’re going to have a movie on the field to end the event so at sundown the screen will come up and we’ll do a Halloween movie, we’re going to expand the touch-a-truck part of it to go all around the tracks. It’s going to get a lot bigger.”
That’s good news for 2-year-old Jack DiAngelo of Marietta. He seemed to be having a great time as he walked from booth to booth in his baby shark costume, holding open his candy bag for a group of fawning high school girls to dump candy into.
Mom Jessica Milo said Sprayberry’s trunk-free trunk-or-treat is a Halloween miracle for parents of small kids.
“This is his first year that he’s going trick-or-treating, so we just wanted him to experience as much as he could in the daytime,” she said. “He falls asleep pretty early at night, so we didn’t know how well Halloween would go. But he’s liking the games and the candy.”
