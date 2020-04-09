Renderings of the proposed redevelopment of a mostly vacant, dilapidated shopping center in east Cobb were unveiled by developer Atlantic Residential this week.
Since site plans for Sprayberry Crossing shopping center were released in September — and then pulled — most features, such as the number of residential units and the amount of retail space, have been downsized. But there is one major addition to the proposed redevelopment.
The complex is now slated to include a 30,000 square-foot “national grocer,” according to a website owned by the developer.
The website also lays out the development’s timeline. If everything goes according to plan, retail and residential spaces should be open by the end of 2022.
The state of the shopping center led to the 2017 birth of the Sprayberry Crossing Action Facebook group, aimed at pressuring the property owners into action. Area resident Joe Glancy heads the group.
“Both Shane (Spink) and I still intend to have a public discussion and answer session with the developer at a later date, but BEFORE any potential zoning hearing,” Glancy wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “Based on my discussions with (North Cobb) Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, I would not anticipate the resumption of zoning meetings until mid-summer at the very earliest. As of last week, the developer had not attempted to even get on the agenda for a future zoning meeting. So this is not going to happen quickly.”
Glancy was able to secure the Sprayberry High School gym for a March 31 meeting at which the developers would present their plans for the site, but the meeting was scrapped due to concerns about the coronavirus, Glancy wrote on Facebook.
In addition to the grocer, the plans released this week include:
- 8,200 square feet of retail space
- 12,000 square feet of co-working space
- 176 “conventional” rental apartments
- 120 senior living apartments and
- 56 for-sale townhouses.
The site plan proposed in September included:
- 12,000 square feet of retail space
- 15,000 square feet of office space
- 195 apartments
- 140 senior apartments and
- 62 town homes.
“This project will offer the quality and sustainability of other much larger well known mixed-use developments like Avalon and Ponce City Market, albeit on a much smaller scale,” the project’s website reads.
Commissioner Birrell represents the district that includes the Sprayberry Crossing shopping center.
Birrell said Thursday she could not comment on the proposed plans for the shopping center, as developers have not filed a zoning application. But, she said, as she understands it, this stage of planning is meant for the developers to gather public feedback before filing a final proposal.
Once site plans are final and a zoning applications are filed, Birrell said she'll host a community meeting with her appointed planning commissioner and county staff.
The commissioner also noted that the property owners, Sprayberry Crossing Partnership, are still paying a blight tax on a portion of the property, which multiplies the usual property tax by seven.
In August 2018, Cobb Magistrate Court Judge Jennifer Inmon ordered representatives with Sprayberry Crossing Partnership to take nine actions to repair and remedy a 3.4-acre portion of the property that includes the former Village Lanes bowling alley.
When property owners failed to bring the portion of the site up to standard by the end of 2018, Birrell said an increased tax was levied at the start of 2019.
At last estimate, the county said the blight designation was expected to take the annual tax bill for the 3.4-acre portion of the property from about $3,100 to nearly $22,000.
Birrell said the property owners will continue to pay the tax until the problems identified are remedied.
For more information on the new Sprayberry Crossing proposal and to fill out a community feedback form, visit sprayberrycrossing.com.
