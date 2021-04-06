MARIETTA — Cobb will have to wait at least another month for an end to the Sprayberry Crossing saga.
The Cobb Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone a vote on the development until May. Planning Commissioner Deborah Dance said too many outstanding issues existed to advance the proposal as currently envisioned.
Backed by developer Atlantic Residential, the current design for the property includes office space, retail, a Lidl grocery store, 44 townhomes, 125 senior units, and 125 apartments.
The zoning hearing was packed from the outset, with dozens of residents turning out to speak for and against the developments, many waiting in a nearby overflow room. Nearly 600 more people signed up to jockey for a virtual speaking slot.
Also held by the planning commission was the heavily debated North Point Ministries church and mixed-use complex at Shallowford and Johnson Ferry Roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.