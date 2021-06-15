MARIETTA — In a 4-1 vote before a packed hall Tuesday, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved the long-awaited redevelopment of the blighted Sprayberry Crossing shopping center.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, made the motion to approve the development.
"The plan that you see before you today is not a perfect plan by any means," Birrell said before her motion. "There is no perfect plan."
Commissioner Keli Gambrill voted in opposition, receiving applause from the crowd, who called out, "Thank you Keli!" as they filed out after the vote.
Return for updates.
