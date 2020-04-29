Apartments at a proposed mixed-use redevelopment project in east Cobb will rent for $1,400 to $2,100 per month and sport amenities designed to appeal to “busy, socially-engaged residents,” according to developer Atlantic Residential.
Sprayberry Crossing is a long-vacant, dilapidated former shopping center on 16 acres at 2692 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Atlantic has proposed turning the site into a mixed-use center and posted answers to frequently asked questions on a website it owns this week.
The redevelopment has drawn substantial interest from the neighboring community. The Sprayberry Crossing Action Facebook group, created in 2017 to pressure the site’s current owners to sell, has hundreds of members.
Atlantic gave the development’s watchers a major update early this month when it released renderings of the project and confirmed the inclusion of a national grocer in the site plans. The announcement also detailed the amount of space dedicated to its various components.
If all goes according to the developer’s plans, the future Sprayberry Crossing will open for business toward the end of 2022 and include more than 8,000 square feet of retail space, 12,000 square feet of co-working space, 176 “conventional” rental apartments, 120 senior living apartments and 56 for-sale townhouses.
In the answers posted this week, the developer hinted at a reluctance to change the site plans.
One question asked whether Atlantic would consider building fewer apartments and more townhomes.
Atlantic’s answer: In short, no.
“The current plan is optimized for the intended uses due to the requirements of the grocer location and the fixed position of the cemetery, so there are constraints on how much flexibility that we have in the site plan,” it wrote. The Sprayberry Crossing property surrounds a family cemetery.
People have also asked the company whether the co-working space is necessary, given the additional traffic burden it may impose.
“We believe the amount of co-working space is nominal and may provide the surrounding community with locally serving office space,” Atlantic wrote. “The space may also be reprogrammed to accommodate professional services which include lawyers, engineers, financial advisors and other knowledge-based service firms for the surrounding community.”
The amount of coworking space may be “nominal,” but there is even less retail space in the company’s site plans. Some have apparently asked whether Atlantic would consider adding more.
The company said it would consult a retail market study and “boutique retail broker” to determine whether the development can accommodate more, but added that it considers the amount of shopping space in the current plans appropriate and is looking to avoid having empty storefronts.
The apartments will sport amenities designed to appeal to “busy, socially-engaged residents,” such as “a concierge, music lounge, self-serve beer & wine selections on tap, saltwater pool and state-of-the art fitness center.”
The smallest apartments will have one bedroom and be around 700 square feet, according to the website, while the larger ones will top out above 1,100 square feet and have two bedrooms.
The company was unable to answer questions about traffic and ingress/egress points, saying it is awaiting the completion of an updated traffic study that should be available within 45 days.
(1) comment
Way too dense.
