Cobb County’s SPLOST revenue has rebounded since dropping off this spring, when a government-imposed lockdown meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus battered the economy.
The county’s special-purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, is a voter-approved one-cent sales tax that funds a bevy of projects around the county.
Voters approved the current SPLOST in 2014. It has exceeded expectations, bringing in a total of almost $700 million since it took effect in January of 2016, $117 million more than what it was projected to have raised through September of 2020.
In April, the SPLOST brought in only $11 million, its lowest haul since March 2018, when it collected only $10.2 million.
But it has slowly inched upward since then. In September, it brought in a whopping $17.9 million, its largest amount ever. The second largest? The $15.2 million the county collected in January of this year.
“It just goes to show you the diversity of this county economically,” County Chairman Mike Boyce said Friday, “that if one stumbles, somebody else will pick it up. … It’s just another comment about Cobb County and how we have so many different partners and parts of the economy doing their part to get back to a new way of life.”
Voters will be asked to approve a new SPLOST on Election Day, Nov. 3. If it passes, it will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, the day after the current tax ends. It is expected to raise $750 million over six years, with much of the money dedicated to resurfacing of the county's roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.