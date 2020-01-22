Smyrna speeders beware.
The Smyrna City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the installation of cameras in school zones in front of three schools.
The new cameras will be able to read license plates, and speeders will receive fines of $75 for the first offense and $125 for subsequent offenses, according to city and police officials.
The cameras will be installed in the following Smyrna school zones:
- Spring Road by Argyle Elementary School;
- Concord Road by the K-2 campus of King Springs Elementary School on Brown Road; and
- Atlanta Road by Campbell Middle School.
Smyrna residents could see camera installation begin as soon as next month, and there will be a 30-day grace period for motorists after installations are complete, according to Mayor Derek Norton.
The monitored school speed zones are active for an hour and a half at the start of each school day and an hour and a half at the end of each school day, Norton said.
Argyle Elementary School students begin their day at 7:50 a.m. and are dismissed at 2:20 p.m., according to school district documents. At the King Springs K-2 campus, school begins at 7:40 a.m. and lets out at 2:10 p.m.
Along with all other middle schools in the district, Campbell Middle School's schedule commences at 9:15 a.m., and the school day ends at 4:15 p.m.
The mayor said only motorists traveling 11 mph or more over the speed limit during those hours will receive a fine.
Norton told the MDJ the council approved the yearlong contract with RedSpeed USA after a one-day traffic study showed more than 600 vehicles traveling at least 11 mph above the posted school zone speed limits during the restricted hours.
He said there have been "several close calls" at the three locations, where vehicles have come too close to students at too high a rate of speed.
"People are just driving too fast through those zones, and we're trying to change driver behavior," Norton said. "We don't have the manpower to do it with our officers all the time."
The city's contract with RedSpeed will come at no cost to taxpayers, according to Joe Bennet, Smyrna's deputy chief of police. Bennet said the company will take 35% of revenue collected from speeding fines.
He said even when the department posted marked police vehicles in the problem areas with lights flashing, motorists would still speed past.
The deputy chief said the remaining 65% fine revenues will be taken into city coffers, but may only be used for law enforcement expenses, per state law.
Both Bennet and Norton said the city's move is not about bringing in revenue — it's about safety. Norton said flashing lights and signage will warn drivers that they're entering a school zone with cameras before they enter.
Bennet also noted the camera's license plate readers will be able to capture Amber Alerts and registered sex offenders.
Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard represents two of the three schools where the new cameras will be installed.
He said he is happy to see the city and school district work together to bring a solution to a problem that threatens students' safety. He said Atlanta Road near Campbell has been a "hot spot."
"I'm really proud of the advocacy that's come from our parent groups to make sure that the city and the (school) district know how much of a safety issue we have," he said, adding that he'd like a traffic study conducted at Nickajack Elementary School, just outside Smyrna city limits, to determine whether cameras would be appropriate there.
