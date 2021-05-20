MARIETTA — Cobb School District officials publicly laid out for the first time on Thursday a wish list of projects they hope to pay for with a special 1% sales tax, if voters approve the tax in a November referendum.
The list includes a commencement and special events center for the district, a new elementary school in south Cobb, a rebuild of the main Sprayberry High School building in east Cobb and a second career academy in the northern Cobb area.
The first and recently opened career academy, Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy, sits on the Osborne High School campus.
Other items on the list include facility upgrades and additions at North Cobb High, Bells Ferry Elementary and Tapp Middle schools; athletic facility and stadium upgrades; individual school site improvements; and general infrastructure, security and technology enhancements.
New annexes are expected for Kincaid, Mt. Bethel, Murdock, Sope Creek and Tritt elementary schools.
James Wilson, a longtime consultant for the school district who heads planning for special purpose local option sales tax projects, laid out the nearly $900 million list at the Cobb school board's afternoon meeting.
If approved, the sixth cycle of the tax would begin collections in January 2024 and expire at the end of December 2028. It is projected to collect around $894 million. The current cycle, SPLOST V, will continue collections until the end of 2023 and is projected to collect $797 million.
Wilson said the list of "major project needs" for the district in the next SPLOST had been narrowed down after discussions with school leadership across the district.
SPRAYBERRY HIGH REBUILD
Parent groups have been pushing for a rebuild of Sprayberry High School, the main building of which is nearing 50 years old. The parents point to rebuilds at other high schools as reason for theirs to be prioritized.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale clarified that the entire school would not be rebuilt under SPLOST VI, should it be approved.
“Yes, it is a rebuild, but it’s not going to be, ‘Demo the entire school,’” he said, noting that, while each school site presents its own construction challenges, language on SPLOST project lists were similar to those at Campbell, Osborne, Pebblebrook and Walton high schools.
A new career and technology building and a new gym are also slated to be built at Sprayberry with SPLOST V money, and board agenda items for those projects are expected to appear in the fall, Wilson said.
“That’s coming, so this portion for Sprayberry High School, for SPLOST VI, will not have rebuilds in those areas,” he said.
Still, board member David Chastain, who represents the east Cobb high school, said “at least a couple people” would be happy to hear the news.
UNDESIGNATED CLASSROOMS AND SOUTH COBB NEEDS
SPLOST budgeting also includes “undesignated classrooms,” a line item which district officials said allows the construction of classrooms where needed as the need arises. Exact locations were not yet laid out.
The “undesignated classrooms” portion, which Ragsdale said some had falsely referred to as a “slush fund” in recent history, also provides a financial buffer for the district, should expected sales tax revenues sour for some unforeseen reason. That way, other projects are not affected. He pointed to the period following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, saying they had “a tremendous negative impact on the SPLOST campaign.”
“We always need to be prepared for those kind of things,” Ragsdale said. “It does allow us to actually have and construct classrooms, and even schools, if needed, that we’re unprepared for … or we need additions and modifications.”
Saying the need for more elementary school classrooms in south Cobb was imminent, board member Dr. Jaha Howard asked the superintendent whether there would be any short-term solution for the issue. Ragsdale, in return, said the undesignated classrooms portion of the SPLOST V budget could still help with that issue until the new south Cobb elementary school could be constructed under SPLOST VI — it may just be in the next couple of years.
“Generally speaking, big-ticket utilizations of undesignated classrooms are toward the end of a SPLOST period,” Ragsdale said.
And as Ragsdale had reiterated many times already, Wilson again expressed the importance the district feels SPLOST holds for needed facility upgrades, rebuilds and capital projects.
“Just imagine if we didn’t have that $900 million,” he said.
Ragsdale also noted that, of course, the SPLOST list revealed Thursday does not represent all the needs in the district, rather the most critical.
“We have over $2 billion of needs and less than $1 billion in revenue, so, yes, we have to prioritize our spending,” Ragsdale said.
The superintendent said he could not say which projects on the newest list would be prioritized above others, as the beginning of those projects are still years out and needs could change.
