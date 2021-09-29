Thursday night is college night at the North Georgia State Fair. 

With an ID from their college, students can get into the fair free Thursday and catch the day's headliner, country musician Jon Langston. 

The day's deals aren't limited to college students, however. Other fairgoers can pay $20 for unlimited rides Thursday. 

The weather will change little from Wednesday, with few clouds, a high of 85 degrees and a low of 63 degrees. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.