KENNESAW — Brothers Jeff and Glenn Couey have been skating virtually since they could walk, so it’s only natural that they and their wives now operate the four locations of the skating business, Sparkles, that their family began 60 years ago.
The Couey brothers’ father, Albert Couey, and uncle, Carl Couey, birthed what would become the Sparkles company when they established the South Cobb Roller Rink in 1959, according to Jeff Couey. Albert and Carl Couey worked in construction and built the rink by themselves after learning to skate at a rink in Lithia Springs years earlier, the brothers said.
Though also a founder, their mother, Leita Couey, only laced up her boots to skate once in her life, Jeff Couey said.
At its peak, the family operated a dozen rinks across Georgia and Tennessee, and in the ’80s, streamlined the branding under the name Sparkles, according to Jeff Couey. Sparkles now has four locations: Kennesaw, Smyrna, Gwinnett (Lawrenceville) and Hiram.
Jeff Couey, and his wife, Ava, own and operate the Kennesaw and Hiram locations.
Glenn Couey and his wife, Julie, are the trustees of Sparkles Smyrna and Sparkles Gwinnett, while John Floresta — who also works as chief strategy & accountability officer for the Cobb County School District — is CEO of the two rinks.
The Smyrna location, at 666 Smyrna Hill Drive, opened its doors in 1971.
The Kennesaw location, at 1000 McCollum Parkway, opened in 1975 and was the site of a recent Cobb Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting celebrating the family-operated roller rinks’ presence in the county over the last six decades.
Sixty years after the opening of the South Cobb Roller Rink, the first skating rink in Cobb County, the four remaining Sparkles remain community gathering places, the Coueys said.
“We have grandparents bringing in their grandchildren. In 60 years, we’ve seen different generations,” Glenn Couey said. “We just love people, and we understand people. They come in with their struggles in life, we turn on that music and it just makes ‘em feel good.”
As he prepared for the 60-year celebration in Kennesaw, Jeff Couey, who became a national speed skating champion in the mid ’70s, remembered fondly the old-fashioned quirks of skating in prior decades that no longer exist. He held up a wooden roller skate wheel as he spoke about his racing days standing in front photos of himself and brother with long, feathered hair.
“I’d be in first or second place, and I’d be skating, and the wheel would break. It would break, and that would be it. You couldn’t skate anymore. You were out of the race,” he said, pointing to a slit down the middle of the old-fashioned roller skate wheel. “But they figured out if you put string in it, it would hold (the wheel) together so you could finish the race.”
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, pastors from Sevens Springs Church in Powder Springs and members of the chamber perused the Sparkles artifacts set up on tables inside the building as the Couey brothers held up ’50s newspaper clippings with advertisements for the south Cobb rink’s grand opening and a 1988 story of Hank the roller-skating bear touring the locations.
Though not in attendance for the ribbon cutting, those who skated at any of the Couey family’s businesses remember the rinks as “the place to be” on a Friday or Saturday night.
Donny Boswell skated at the south Cobb rink in the ’60s and ’70s. He was 13 when he started skating there.
“I don’t know if I can still skate like I used to, but I think I could put the skates on and do the favorite dance that everybody liked — especially to a song like ‘Little GTO,’” he said, reminiscing about the older boys slowly parading their classic cars past the huge, plate-glass window on the front of the building to show off. “Lord, there’s so many good memories. I’m about to be 67 now, and I still got the memories.”
Boswell said he knows multiple Cobb couples who met their spouses at the roller rink and who remain married decades later.
Jeff Couey and his wife, Ava, met at the rink, and were married on skates.
Albert Couey, his wife and their staff fostered a community at the businesses that made people feel close, Boswell said, and that continues today.
“They didn’t turn their head on anybody,” he said.
And the rinks not only represented “good, clean fun,” but also opportunity. Many who skated at Sparkles remember Albert Couey offering jobs to teens and young adults, they said, to keep them off the street and out of trouble.
Randy Riggs worked and skated at the Kennesaw location in the ’80s starting when he was 15. Now a corporate radio DJ for Stars and Strikes family entertainment centers across the nation, Riggs, now 57, said he was inspired into his career path.
“I got all my experience there at Sparkles. I got to do all the announcements and all those things, and it kept my interest going. I went from there and went into radio, and I’m still playing around with music today a little bit,” he said. “It changed my life.”
While fewer Sparkles remain than did in the company’s heyday, Riggs and Boswell agreed that the businesses touched many lives.
“If kids nowadays got to experience such things as the skating rink weekends and realize how fun it was just being kids, things would be so much better,” Boswell said.
