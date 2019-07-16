Chugga-Chugga! Choo! Choo! It’s time for the annual Railroad Rendezvous.
On Saturday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, in partnership with Kennesaw State University School of Art and Design, is hosting an iron pour to celebrate the history of railroads and the individuals who worked on them. GO!
“Railroad Rendezvous is our biggest summer event,” said Marietta resident Ruth Lonvick, an early childhood educator and Southern Museum volunteer. “We feature an Iron Pour, presented by our partners in the Master Craftsmen program at Kennesaw State University, which demonstrates early 18th-century manufacturing in a really distinctive way. The Glover Machine Works, a significant part of the museum’s collection, built locomotives in Marietta at the turn of the century using this same process.”
Discover the skill behind the casting process. “Visitors can carve a ‘scratch block,’ which then will be cast, preserving their design in iron to take home,” Lonvick said.
The event will also feature model trains, crafts, and a hands-on Piston Workshop where visitors can build their own piston-powered machine, as well as the annual opportunity to enjoy the “Board the General!” experience for an additional fee.
“Our ‘Board the General!’ experience happens only once a year, so this is a very special chance for visitors to see the interior of this famous, historical locomotive,” Lonvick said.
The event offers something for everyone. “You can get a rare, closer view of the General. It is lots of fun, but still educational—a bonus for parents as the summer goes on. The incredibly detailed model train layouts are wonderful for visitors of all ages, plus the youngest visitors can play with toy trains or make their own take-home crafts,” Lonvick said.
Railroad Rendezvous brings history to life. “The opportunity to witness a crew operating a live forge and casting with iron is incredibly unique,” she added. “Moreover, it is a live demonstration of our recreated 18th-century locomotive factory, the Glover Machine Works, thereby providing a modern-day history experience and bridging the past with present.”
The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is at 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw 30144 in downtown Kennesaw. For tickets and more information, visit southernmuseum.org and go to Upcoming Events under the Plan Visit tab.
