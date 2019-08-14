Score some points with your little ones and take them to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History on Thursdays for the Mommy & Me series. GO!
Mommy & Me is a program for three- to five-year-olds and their caregivers, every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program features free play activities, arts projects, games and other hands-on opportunities, as well as three story times at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
“Our classes include train and transportation themes like ‘Freight Train,’ ‘Way to Go’ or ‘Trains, Trams, & Trolleys’ at least once a month. We also include other fun topics like ‘Back to School,’ ‘Under the Sea,’ or ‘Pirate-Palooza’ to help children explore the world around them. Each theme includes new activities, such as making your own boxcar, painting with trains, creating a train with letters, growing a ‘garden,’ playing in the ‘ocean’ with sea creatures and pirate ships, and, of course, playing and building with trains. Our activities can be a little messy, but we encourage children to create, play, and learn,” said Ruth Lonvick, early childhood educator at the museum.
Tomorrow, Mommy & Me is themed Sports Teams. Visit southernmuseum.org/calendar for the schedule of upcoming dates and notice of select weeks without programs.
Young visitors know the Southern Museum as “The Train Museum.”
“We want to foster that love for trains and transportation, using it as a springboard to build a lifelong love for history and museums. Early childhood is the most important time in a child’s life, and we can provide a robust and enriching learning opportunity for our community members,” Lonvick said.
The Southern Museum is a unique museum for children. “Where else can kids learn about trains and transportation, while right next to a historic steam locomotive, the General, or in a train factory, the Glover Machine Works?” Lonvick said.
The program is enjoyable for all. “Above all else, this program is fun for kids and parents alike. Play and learn alongside your child every week. Plus, all the fun activities that are maybe too messy for home, like paint, sand, or water, are right at home in our classroom,” Lonvick said.
“This program has created a community among our visitors, especially those who come each week,” she added. “It is a great opportunity for parents with children of a similar age to connect, make new friends and build a support network.”
The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is at 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw 30144. This program is included in museum admission and free for museum members.
For more information, visit southernmuseum.org/children-families.
