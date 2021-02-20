KENNESAW — In the 1800’s, an enslaved man in Virginia named William Harvey Carney fled his captor, taking the Underground Railroad to Massachusetts. He found work on a whaling ship, but eventually returned south — this time, as a member of 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.
His heroics in the Battle of Fort Wagner on July 18, 1863 earned him the Medal of Honor and were even immortalized in a song.
Dressed as a Union soldier, Josh Trower, education program coordinator at the Southern Museum in Kennesaw, told Carney’s story to a small crowd on the museum’s front lawn Saturday afternoon. His was one of several temporary exhibits the museum offered Saturday in recognition of Black History Month.
“I hope (visitors) would take away the the long legacy of African Americans in, basically, the construction and the society of this country,” Trower said after a musketry demonstration. “A lot of people don't know about the service of African Americans in the Civil War," he continued. "Service in the military ... it's (so) tied to the concept of citizenship and the nation.”
With the Southern Museum’s focus on the civil war and railroad history, other Black History Month exhibits — which included a short film in the museum’s theater, children’s story time and education tables manned by museum staff — dealt largely with 19th century events and people.
Museum Archivist Dustin Klein presided over an exhibit on Pullman Porters and vintage advertising. In the late 1800s, trains were the rich person’s preferred mode of long-distance travel. A company run by 19th century industrialist George Pullman company dominated the scene.
Pullman hired formerly enslaved Black people to work as porters on his overnight trains. They would handle passengers’ luggage, shine their shoes and bring them their food, Klein explained.
“One of the really interesting things about Pullman porters (is) they actually form a union in 1925, and it's the first African American union,” Klein said. “This union actually forms the basis for a lot of the people who go on to work in the civil rights movement in the 1940s and 50s.”
Speaking not just about the Black History exhibits but the museum at large, Acworth resident Gary Jefferson said he appreciated the museum’s inclusion of less well-known figures who are nevertheless of historical importance.
Decatur resident Kemba Cook said she learned of the exhibit while visiting Kennesaw last week for work.
“When I first saw it, I was kind of leery because it said, 'the Civil War,' she recalled. A subject so charged, “in these times … (makes) you feel some type of way.”
But she decided to come for her son Davrick Walker, who loves trains. Seeing the Black History Month exhibit on Lewis Latimer, inventor of the incandescent lightbulb, she was impressed.
“I’m excited,” she said, “because it’s just — it’s time. ... For exposure, for acknowledgment. Because sometimes, history — we make it so dirty. And it isn't always dirty.”
