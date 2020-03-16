Southern Company Gas and its local distribution companies Atlanta Gas Light, Chattanooga Gas, Nicor Gas and Virginia Natural Gas are reassuring customers they have comprehensive plans and processes in place to address the implications of the outbreak while maintaining safe, affordable, reliable service.
Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, customers, contractors and vendors. These actions include:
- Directing field service representatives who need to enter customers’ homes and businesses to provide service to follow social distancing guidelines and wear protective equipment, when necessary.
- Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely.
- Utilizing technology to avoid non-essential group settings.
- Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations and aggressively sanitizing work areas.
- Canceling facility tours and external meetings.
- Limiting guests to business-critical visitations.
- Canceling all non-essential domestic and international business travel.
- Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally.
For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.
