More than five years after the walls of a troubled south Cobb apartment complex were brought down at the point of a bulldozer, the authority which owns the still-vacant property will unveil a new plan for the site.
The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority will host a town hall regarding the former Magnolia Crossing property next Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Riverside EpiCenter. Authority Chairman Doug Stoner, a former state senator and Smyrna councilman, confirmed to the MDJ Friday that a development plan will be presented to residents and stakeholders.
A copy of the event flyer indicates the proposed developer will be Dominium, a national development and management company specializing in affordable apartments. Dominium currently operates two complexes in Cobb, according to its website: The Parkton on Mableton Parkway, and Parkland Manor near Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Magnolia Crossing was already infamous for its poor living conditions when the authority purchased the property in 2015 for $3.7 million. Sitting on about 12 acres on Riverside Parkway — just up the road from Six Flags Over Georgia — the goal was to demolish the blighted property and sell it to a developer who would bring a new project better suited the area. Residents were given cash payments to move out by the end of the year.
In reality, the property sat vacant the next several years. Area residents directed their ire at the authority, charging it was sitting on its hands while the promised redevelopment failed to materialize.
“We need you to do something, say something, to get some action from your authority that would at least get them to try and replicate the way in which you interact with the citizens here in Cobb,” Ben Williams, president of the Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference, told the Board of Commissioners in 2019 during a renewed push for action from Mableton residents.
Stoner defended the authority, saying it was waiting for the right developer to come along. He understood the frustration, he said at the time, but the authority had only one shot to get the project right.
Then last year, the authority commissioned a study of the area which found “aggressive action” was needed for redevelopment to be successful. As it stands, the Magnolia Crossing site “lacks the attributes necessary to attract a large market-driven ‘catalyst’ real estate development,” the report said.
The extent to which that’s changed will be seen Tuesday.
“I’ve had conversations with the chair and others regarding what the community is wanting to see there, but it has been a little bit of a challenge because of the topography of the site in trying to pique the interest of developers,” Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, said. “I’m excited and interested to see what they came up with.”
In addition to the 12-acre parcel, the authority is also trying to sell another 38 acres adjacent to the property backing up to Factory Shoals Road, per a memo prepared by its brokerage firm.
Williams, who said he’ll be attending the meeting next week, said he’s hoping to see a mixed-use project that combines affordable housing with the amenities the Six Flags area has lacked for years. Above all, he just wants “some development to come out of the development authority.”
