The first shovel of dirt will be turned on Pebblebrook High School projects, pending the school board’s Thursday approval of a $1.6 million construction contract for a field house at the school, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
“The construction’s going to start pretty quick,” Ragsdale said, adding that he’s excited to present the agenda item to the south Cobb community.
Another recommendation from the superintendent comes in the form of a $1.7 million contract for removal of rock on construction sites at Osborne High School.
The board is also expected to consider approving the lowest interest rate bid on $100 million in short-term construction loans to get a jump on various 2020 construction projects funded under a voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education (SPLOST V).
South Cobb SPLOST projects
The construction of a field house at Pebblebrook High School will be the first piece in the construction of the rest of the improvements to the Mableton campus, including a new gym, a new theater and additional classrooms, according to Ragsdale.
“We’ve got to basically rebuild a new field house so they’ll have one so that we can tear down the other one to make room for the new academic building, et cetera, et cetera — it’s like a domino effect,” he said.
The field house is expected to be complete in late June, and the rest of the campus improvements are expected to be put out for bid next month, according to the board agenda.
The board is also expected to vote on a resolution to phase out Pebblebrook’s multipurpose building ahead of its demolition. The multipurpose building is slated to be demolished to make room for the campus update, and Ragsdale said the Georgia Department of Education requires school boards to approve a resolution identifying buildings to be phased out.
At Osborne, the discovery of underground rock continues to plague construction teams, Ragsdale said. He said the proposed contract with Carroll Daniel Construction will pay for the breakup and removal of the rock.
“You always have unforeseen conditions on construction sites, but because of the cost of this, we’re bringing it back to the board to make sure the board totally understands what the issue is,” Ragsdale said.
Meanwhile, major campus improvements are nearing their groundbreakings at other south Cobb schools, the superintendent said.
Ragsdale said pre-bid meetings took place this week for projects to be completed at Smyrna’s Campbell High School. At last count, the high school, like Pebblebrook, was hundreds of students over capacity. Campbell is slated to receive a new theater and additional classrooms under SPLOST V.
Members of the south Cobb community have repeatedly expressed their frustration with the delay of SPLOST projects at Pebblebrook, Osborne and Campbell, but Ragsdale said building around students while school is in session poses a serious challenge.
“There’s been other construction projects in south Cobb, like gyms and theaters and those kinds of things, but the Pebblebrook and Campbell projects are kind of like the Osborne project is. It’s an all-encompassing revamp the whole campus-type deal,” he said.
Board Chairman Brad Wheeler added that the board and district want to make sure they prioritize quality of the construction projects over speed.
Board members Dr. Jaha Howard and David Morgan, who represent the board posts including Osborne and Pebblebrook, respectively, did not respond to requests for comment.
Approval of $100 million construction bonds
The board is also expected to accept a bid for the purchase of $100 million of short-term construction bonds to be used for 2020 construction projects. District officials say the purchase expedites projects approved under a voter-approved 1% sales tax for education and saves money by avoiding inflating construction costs.
District Chief Financial Officer Brad Johnson estimated construction costs are rising at a rate between 4% and 5% annually.
The bonds are expected to be paid back before Dec. 31.
Johnson said bids will be taken by phone from all over Thursday morning, and the board is expected to approve the bid with the lowest interest rate at its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
“Just like if you were going and buying a house, you’d want the best mortgage rate for your mortgage on your home, it’s kind of the same thing,” he said.
The district’s financial adviser, from Professional Financial Management, will present the bids to the board, Johnson said.
Borrowing money for projects funded by special purpose local option sales tax has become a yearly affair for the district. Last year, the school board approved $90 million in loans.
Ragsdale has dubbed borrowing at the start of the year “standard operating procedure.”
The latest iteration of the tax, SPLOST V, ended its first year of collections with the close of 2019. District officials estimated the tax brought in around $133 million for calendar year 2019. SPLOST V is expected to collect $797 million through the end of 2023, at a rate of $11 million to $12 million per month.
In other business, the board is expected appoint members, as well as a board liaison, to the Facilities & Technology Citizens Oversight Committee.
The school board will meet at 2 p.m. for a work session, 5:30 p.m. for a closed-door session and 7 p.m. for a voting session. The 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. public meetings are held at the board room at 514 Glover St., Marietta.
