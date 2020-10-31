MABLETON — An unusual year plagued by the coronavirus couldn't stop the south Cobb community from safely celebrating a spooky holiday weekend.
At the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, library employees dressed up as their favorite characters — including Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus,” Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from “Pokemon” and Harry Potter from author J.K. Rowling’s fantasy wizarding series — and lined the sidewalk with decorated tables on Saturday. Families marched around the sidewalk for the library's "Masked Parade," and costumed children picked up bags of treats and crafts from the tables.
The Lancaster family visited the library on Saturday morning, bringing 6-year-old Jocelyn, dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” and 4-year-old Jacob, dressed as Peter Pan.
“Everybody is doing the best they can to try to accommodate, because you still want to try to keep it as normal as possible for the kids,” said Brent Lancaster, the father of the family. “I think it’s going to be very memorable for the kids.”
Lancaster said his family appreciates the efforts of library staff members to hold a Halloween event that prioritized safety during the pandemic.
Dana Peterson-Lemons, a library employee, helped organize Saturday’s event, and she said the library staff wanted to help local kids celebrate the October holiday safely.
“I love Halloween, and I know that the kids love Halloween, and one of the things I was worried about was they might not be able to do something special,” Peterson-Lemons said. “We love having community events for our kids, so we wanted to figure out a way to do something safe.”
Staff stood behind their tables and handed prepackaged bags of treats to children. One library staffer took advantage of props to maintain a safe distance from visitors, using plastic skeleton hands to pick up bags and give them to kids as they walked by. Signs encouraged families to practice social distancing, and paper pumpkins lined the sidewalk to indicate where families should stand.
Miles Hines, 10, dressed up as a vampire on Saturday, and he said the library event was a safe way to have fun. His neighborhood canceled trick-or-treating this year.
“It’s awesome,” he said of the walk-thru treat pickup.
Nikki Link, a Mableton resident who works on special effects makeup for Georgia-based TV and movie productions like "The Walking Dead" and "Stranger Things," brought her two sons to the library on Saturday. Nicolis, 10, and Priest, 9, picked up treats while dressed as characters from the "Halo" video game series.
“I think it’s great, as a taxpayer, to have some of our resources put back into the community like this,” Link said. “I think that it’s great that people took time out of their day to volunteer to do this kind of activity.”
This is her family’s favorite holiday, she said. In a normal year, Link does Halloween makeup for kids from low-income families.
Later on Saturday night, Link planned to stay home and pass out candy to any trick-or-treaters.
“We set up our yard pretty crazy with a lot of skeletons and a cemetery,” she said on Saturday afternoon. “I’m looking forward to tonight.”
