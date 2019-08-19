A South Cobb High School student punched his teacher in the face after being asked if he had completed an assignment during class last Monday, police say.
Jaden Allen Chang, 17, of Austell, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 and booked into the county jail, where he was released later that day on a $1,000 bond, facing a single misdemeanor charge of simple battery, jail records show.
Chang was in class at the high school when the altercation with his teacher occurred about 10 a.m. last Monday, his arrest warrant states.
“When asked by the teacher did he complete his assignment, Chang stood up out of his seat and started cursing at the teacher and then started punching the teacher in the face area knocking his glasses off his face to the floor and causing swelling around the left eye,” the warrant states, adding that other students and teachers were in the class and witnessed the incident.
