Students who were scheduled to take the ACT exam at South Cobb High School Saturday will have to take it another day, the school told families Friday afternoon.
In a message to families, the school announced that ACT test administration was canceled Saturday because testing materials had not arrived due to inclement weather across the country.
The school will share a rescheduled date when it is confirmed.
