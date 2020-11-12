The South Cobb Government Service Center has reopened after a case of COVID-19 case caused the county government to close it earlier this week.

Sunday, Cobb County announced on its Facebook page the government center at 4700 Austell Road had closed temporarily "after a positive COVID test, and staffing issues because of it."

Thursday, the center was completely reopened for all services, after a "complete cleaning," the county said. 

