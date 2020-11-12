The South Cobb Government Service Center has reopened after a case of COVID-19 case caused the county government to close it earlier this week.
Sunday, Cobb County announced on its Facebook page the government center at 4700 Austell Road had closed temporarily "after a positive COVID test, and staffing issues because of it."
Thursday, the center was completely reopened for all services, after a "complete cleaning," the county said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.