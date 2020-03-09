A structure fire at a storage facility has shut down South Cobb Drive for hours and created black smoke over the roadway.
Firefighters responded to a fire at 11:36 a.m. Monday at 1925 South Cobb Drive, a self-storage facility between Pat Mell Road and Austell Road just south of Marietta, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.
The fire destroyed two storage buildings and damaged a third. One person reported minor injuries but refused transport to a hospital and was treated on scene, said Cobb Fire Capt. Joseph Bryant.
"They’re starting to do what they call mop-op; they’ve got the fire under control," Bryant said.
Bryant said all lanes of South Cobb Drive were closed because the closest fire hydrant was on the other side of the street. He did not say how long the department expects the road will remain closed. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but Bryant says it appears to be accidental.
