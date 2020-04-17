South Cobb is on the edge of economic development, with pockets of cleared land ready for sale and residents keen to see new shops and services populate the community.
Under the management of the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority, economic progress in the area has been slower than many had hoped.
In its defense, the authority says it’s holding out for the right developers who will raise the standard of living in the area with mixed-use projects, rather than sell to those who just plan to build apartments and price existing residents out of the market.
South Cobbers admit they don’t want progress at the cost of gentrification.
In the meantime, an election is approaching for the area’s next representative on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Lisa Cupid, the incumbent commissioner for south Cobb, is vying for the county chairman’s job in this year’s elections, and seven other candidates are trying to replace her on the board.
The MDJ reached out to each of the Cobb District 4 candidates for their thoughts on the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority and how they see their area’s economic development going forward.
Angelia PressleyAngelia Pressley, a Mableton Democrat, acknowledged the authority “has made some progress” and has a difficult job to do as a volunteer group facing long time frames and stringent guidelines. But she said more could be done.
“I would like to see them be more aggressive in the recruitment of businesses and redevelopment plans and ideas for the special tax district,” Pressley said. “The SCRA has been successful at garnering the support of business owners near Six Flags and secured a $10 million bond — convincing those companies to self-tax. Though those taxes were not a huge amount of revenue, they did act to instigate interest for construction there.”
Pressley said the development authority’s purchase of the Magnolia Crossing property was smart, resulting in “50 complete acres that can be transformed into a beautiful development that considers the industrial and residential makeup of the district.”
“The group has been consistently under budget and good stewards of the bond money raised thus far,” she said of the authority. “There is little over $1 million dollars left in their coffers.”
Pressley cited a market analysis study of the Riverside corridor in south Cobb, claiming 20,800 people worked there, of which 93% did not live in the area.
“This is information that will be very useful for making decisions about the district and identifying opportunities,” she said.
Elliott HenningtonElliott Hennington, a Powder Springs Democrat, said the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority should be more transparent with information “regarding decisions, their rationale on decisions and progress or lack of progress on certain projects.”
Also, I’d like them to seek more community input on development of District 4 instead of telling the community what they are going to do,” Hennington told the MDJ.
Jonathan HuntJonathan Hunt, a Mableton Democrat, said he is happy with the authority in general but there are things it can improve.
He applauded the authority’s creation of the Six Flags Special Services District, Six Flags redevelopment bond, interchange upgrades on Interstate 20 and branding strategy.
“South Cobb will welcome thousands of new residents and businesses in the coming decade,” Hunt said. “As commissioner, I will help provide more support of SCRA to facilitate greater levels of inclusion and transparency. We can improve SCRA’s relationship with the community through regular, thoughtful and directed community engagement.”
Hunt said issues to address in south Cobb included equitable development, housing affordability, mobility and environmentally sustainable development.
“Having personally structured a variety of successful mixed-use and mixed-age developments in the region, I know that the county needs to equip SCRA with the economic tools necessary to promote the development of south Cobb,” he said. “For example, we need to take a serious look at implementing tax allocation districts (TADs) along south Cobb’s major transit corridors to help promote equitable development in a portion of the county that has been historically underserved.”
Monica DeLancyMonica DeLancy, an Austell Democrat, says she regularly attends authority meetings and is aware of “their vital role in the south Cobb area.”
DeLancy also cited the Magnolia Crossing project, saying it brought residents together to discuss support and relocation efforts.
“I worked closely with the authority to provide immediate and direct assistance,” she said. “I do appreciate the efforts of SCRA to be receptive of community input.”
DeLancy said she looks forward to new apartments on the Magnolia Crossing site, and her goal is to ensure moderate income housing options remain available to working Cobb families.
Monique SheffieldMonique Sheffield, a Mableton Democrat, said beautification, such as that along the Riverside Parkway corridor, is a good start for the authority, but there needs to be a more aggressive push toward development.
“The residents of the community have grown frustrated by the lack of development of the Magnolia Crossing property,” Sheffield told the MDJ. “There is an immediate need for a supermarket, medical center and a community bank that will add value and accessibility to the residents of the area.”
Sheffield cited the market study being done by the authority to provide direction on a development strategy for Magnolia Crossing. She said the study is scheduled for completion in May.
“I will remain optimistic that the development strategies will add sustainability to the community and its residents, otherwise, the growth and development strategy will need to be reassessed,” she said.
Shelia EdwardsShelia Edwards, a Mableton Democrat, has been one of the south Cobb community’s most vocal critics of the redevelopment authority.
She says there has been “no measurable development actively from the SCRA that has been shared with members of the community during their monthly meetings, nor any that we can drive around the community and see for ourselves.”
“The only focus for the SCRA during its meetings has been landscaping and signage at two exits that lead to Six Flags,” Edwards said. “I believe a review of SCRA’s meeting minutes will support this.”
Edwards has approached the county several times asking commissioners to help develop Magnolia Crossing, and says while it remains vacant the surrounding community suffers from “food, housing, medical and banking deserts.”
“Some in the community have suggested that SCRA serves no purpose and has morphed into the tool that keeps our community from moving forward,” she said. “I am willing to give the SCRA the opportunity to take action, but if they cannot or will not, then I will continue to lobby the (Cobb) board of commissioners.”
Edwin Mendez
Edwin Mendez, a Mableton Democrat, did not respond to the MDJ’s request for comment by press time.
