Wayne Dodd, district director for Congressman Barry Loudermilk, has had the fight of his life with the coronavirus.
Dodd and his wife, Wanda, are in recovery in their Austell home after several weeks of being sick with the virus. But during the ordeal, the former South Cobb Citizen of the Year almost thought he wasn’t going to make it, he told the MDJ on Thursday.
“It put me literally almost in the grave,” he said.
In Cobb County, 629 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus as of midday Thursday, and 29 had died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Dodds traveled to Hawaii in early February and he believes they may have gotten infected there, though neither of them had symptoms for the rest of the month.
In March, Wayne Dodd noticed he had a dry cough and a headache for a few days. On March 11, he was at work and realized he needed to go home.
“I was overcome with a strong weakness. I had been feeling kind of yucky three or four days, but I didn’t think I had anything like coronavirus,” he said. “I said, ‘All my air’s gone, I’ve got to go home early. By the time I got home — my eye was completely blood red and I couldn’t see out of it.”
The redness in his eye went away after a few days, but he noticed another unusual symptom: he lost his senses of taste and smell.
For 14 days after that, he stayed home, feeling sicker with coughing, body aches and gastrointestinal problems, but refusing his wife’s or doctor’s requests to go to a hospital.
“(My doctor) kept trying to get me to go to the emergency room, but I wouldn’t go, being an old guy that’s going to do it on his own,” he said. “In my heart I knew I probably had the virus, but I was in denial. I felt like I could lick it.”
After two weeks, Dodd’s symptoms worsened, and he had multiple cardiac incidents. The couple both worried he wouldn’t survive.
“I literally passed out and saw white lights and all the things that go with that,” he said. “I cried, I was scared, Wanda was crying, she was scared.”
He then went to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where doctors ran tests and determined he had the virus, though it would be about a week before results confirmed it was COVID-19. Dodd said his heart readings were OK at the hospital, so he was prescribed hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and sent home.
The next morning after his wife went to the pharmacy, he took the medication and felt he was no longer deteriorating, he said. Dodd credits the medication with saving his life.
“It does have some rough side effects, but it wasn’t horrible. It was better than I was going through,” he said.
As he started recovering from the virus, his wife became ill, and they called an ambulance to take her to the emergency room. Wanda Dodd had a urinary tract infection and sepsis, and was admitted for three days.
Wayne Dodd said since she’s been home, his wife’s symptoms have been less severe than his, which he is thankful for. She is coughing and has a sore throat, and is mostly resting and taking antibiotics and other medications, while he works from home.
“I’m still very weak, and I’m still very tired. I’m able to function a little bit because we’ve started telecommuting with the congressional office,” he said.
Dodd, who has long been active in the community whether through the Cobb Chamber of Commerce or South Cobb Business Association, has stepped up his efforts to give back. He’s purchased face shields and masks for healthcare workers, in part through his role as a board member for the Devereux Foundation.
“We all need to do our part. We’re not an island; we need each other,” he said. “I would not lived had it not been for Wellstar and that doctor giving me that prescription.”
His advice for other people who may have the virus is to get tested and get help early.
“Stay separate and get a test as soon as you can. And don’t try to wing it on your own like Wayne Dodd has always done. Get help when you need it. Don’t let it get ahead of you,” he said. “Too many people are waiting too long to get help. Many times the hospitals are still losing them, but many times people wait too late. I’m a perfect example of that. I’ve always been able to kick flu, any kind of sickness. It’s a guy thing: ‘I’m tough, I can handle this.’ Not this one, you can’t.”
Dodd also credited the staff at Wellstar Cobb, where he serves as a member of the hospital’s regional board.
“I saw a lot of good things going on, people working very diligently. They have to stay protected,” he said. “We’ve got to get them what they need.”
Wayne Dodd hopes to be feeling better in the next few days, while he and his wife are watching to see if she is recovering in the next week. It’s uncertain if there will be any longterm effects. Dodd is worried the virus may have damaged his heart. But by the end of the month, the Dodds are hoping to be cleared of infection and back to their full strength.
“I’m walking in the yard every day,” he said. “I’m getting out and doing more now that my strength is getting back.”
