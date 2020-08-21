As the co-owner of Sheffield Realty Group, Monique Sheffield decided she needed to stay abreast of zoning decisions made by the county’s governing board.
Eventually, one of the members of that board took note. South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid “just noticed that I was constantly showing up for stuff,” Sheffield said in an interview Friday.
Cupid appointed Sheffield to a spot on the Board of Zoning Appeals, a position from which the business owner launched her successful run for Cupid’s seat this year.
Sheffield earned just over 51% of the vote in an Aug. 11 runoff and, with no Republican challenger this fall, is almost certain to replace Cupid in January. (Cupid is running to chair the Board of Commissioners. As such, she did not seek reelection to her post.)
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Sheffield followed her mother and little sister down south some 25 years ago. She now lives with her husband of 20 years, Eric, a director of site analytics at a national brand of early education and care schools.
When asked about her decision to run for a seat on the Board of Commissioners, Sheffield said she had long wanted to serve “in a greater capacity” but did not know how. Sitting on the Board of Zoning Appeals gave her the opportunity to connect with home and business owners in her community, find an equitable resolution to their issues and “decide on what’s fair.”
Sheffield finished second in a seven-way primary race for the Board of Commissioners seat, trailing businesswoman and local activist Shelia Edwards by a hair.
In the weeks leading to the Aug. 11 runoff, different camps within the local Democratic Party coalesced around the two remaining candidates.
Local activists such as Monica DeLancy, Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Ben Williams and former Cobb NAACP President Deane Bonner backed Edwards’ campaign.
Lawmakers such as state Reps. Teri Anulewicz, Erick Allen and Erica Thomas endorsed Sheffield, as did Cupid.
“I think that going in, people had their supporters from the very beginning,” Sheffield said. “For the people that supported me with the Cobb delegation, they understand what it takes to be an effective leader in that position. … They felt that I was the person that has the temperament and the experience as well, with being on the (zonings board), to move the district forward. I can’t speak to the people that did not support me.”
Ultimately, she won with 5,130 votes to Edwards’ 4,919.
Sheffield said she will spend the next several months meeting with department heads and Cupid in order to hit the ground running in January.
Until she’s had those meetings, and as long as the pandemic keeps elected officials on their toes, setting priorities as district commissioner will be “tricky,” she said. Two issues that immediately come to mind, however, are the Magnolia Crossing property and code enforcement in south Cobb.
Magnolia Crossing is a 50-acre, publicly owned property near Six Flags whose redevelopment activists hope will catalyze further investment in the area.
“Some decisions need to be made there as to what’s going to happen with that land,” she said. “There’s talk of making it a mixed-use development, but you need to have development that’s going to satisfy the needs of the residents in the immediate area.”
Districtwide, the most pressing concern in Sheffield’s view is the ubiquity of litter.
“People are very irritated and annoyed by the … trash that we have in the community and the lack of — I don’t want to say code enforcement, because I’m always cautious in not throwing anybody under the bus, because that’s not who I am,” she said. “But I know that code enforcement is a bit understaffed, and it’s kind of difficult to service a county of 750,000 people when you only have 12 code enforcement officers.”
Sheffield has a personal aversion to litter — “I’m OCD and I hate to see trash and stuff all over the place,” she said — but it’s also an economic development issue, in her eyes.
“Nobody wants to move into a community that’s not clean,” she said.
During the campaign, Sheffield proposed several ways of boosting the area.
She has said she would encourage businesses to take advantage of the county’s facade improvement program. The face-lift it would give the district’s businesses could spur nearby development, she asserted.
And an update to the county’s zoning ordinance could “provide limitations on unwanted businesses and … attract desired businesses and development into the community,” she wrote in a questionnaire the MDJ sent candidates ahead of the June 9 primary.
At the top of the unwanted list are dollar and tire stores, she said Friday. On the other hand, people in the south Cobb community have been pining for more restaurants and retail, she said — “just more options where they don’t have to go to the mall.”
