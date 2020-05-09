Candidates hoping to be south Cobb’s next representative in county government say they are planning a variety of measures to improve civic transparency.
With incumbent District 4 Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid vying for the county chairman’s role, her seat on the commission board is being pursued by seven Democratic candidates.
The MDJ reached out to each this week to get their thoughts on government transparency and how they would improve it, if elected.
Among responses from the candidates were plans to host more town halls and field trips to meetings, support Cobb 101 classes, move all county meetings to the evenings, continue to hold virtual public meetings, and review the county’s Open Records Act request system.
Here is a summary of the six candidate responses provided to the MDJ by press time:
Monica DeLancyAustell resident and longtime south Cobb community advocate Monica DeLancy says if elected as District 4 commissioner, she will continue to seek greater transparency in local government.
“I offer civic engagement workshops where I provide opportunities for citizens to learn about local government and how it works,” she told the MDJ. “I also encourage residents to attend meetings with me as well, by hosting field trips to local meetings and county meetings.”
DeLancy said she will continue to support the Cobb 101 Citizens Government Academy, which is a 10-week course designed to show participants the inner workings and in-depth functions of local government.
DeLancy said she participated in classes last year, learning about the different county government departments, visiting government centers and interacting with department supervisors as well as commissioners.
“To improve transparency in county government is going to take a collaborative approach and will include more than myself, that is why it is important to encourage everyone to take an interest in learning about civic engagement,” she said.
Edwin MendezMableton resident Edwin Mendez, a political science graduate and lifelong south Cobb resident, says he believes government transparency truly reflects how representative a governing body is willing to be.
“I believe it is the community’s intention to be able to be heard at all general board meetings,” Mendez said. “While many people join the board’s meetings, it would benefit not only the community but the board to allow general board meetings to be held in the evenings, where the working class community can also be heard.”
Mendez also prioritized financial accountability, citing a $132 million federal grant the county commissioners are deciding how to spend at present.
“I believe the county made the best decision to postpone how it would distribute the grant funds until they create a financial accountability method for the governing body and future grant receivers,” he said. “We need to work with the sheriff’s office to reveal how their funds are being used, and we need to act ahead and continuously, have an independent review on the county’s practices to reduce minor equipment costs that will add up to be major county savings.”
Mendez said he was still awaiting responses to Open Records Act requests he personally lodged with the county, and felt general reports for the police and detention centers in Cobb should be shared with the local community.
Jonathan HuntMableton resident Jonathan Hunt, a senior attorney for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), said his approach as commissioner would be to directly reach out to constituents, host town hall meetings, and work closely with key community groups and organizations like the Austell Community Task Force and Mableton Improvement Coalition as well as churches and non-profits.
“To ensure that citizens have an opportunity to discuss the issues and be heard,” Hunt said.
He would also like to determine whether the county’s open records office is performing as it should, or if upgrades are needed to meet the growing community’s needs.
“As the only candidate in the District 4 race that has been responsible for responding to open record requests, I strongly believe in a transparent and accountable government that responds to the needs of the community and complies with Georgia Open Records Act requests as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Hunt said.
Monique SheffieldMableton resident Monique Sheffield, a former District 4 representative on the Cobb County Board of Zoning Appeals, says transparency is the cornerstone of building public trust and holding government staff to account.
“Citizens need to know if their elected officials are making decisions in the best interest of their constituents,” she said. “Cobb County is on the right track in keeping its citizens apprised of information, departmental updates and reports by offering a ‘transparency center’ on its website.”
Sheffield said district town hall meetings and access to public hearings, such as those for the Board of Commissioners, Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning and Zoning division also serve to increase transparency.
“As technology advances, I anticipate that there will be additional means to disseminate information to the public, which will increase transparency,” Sheffield told the MDJ. “In the meantime, if there are any areas of government that need to be made transparent to the public I would do everything in my power as a commissioner to disclose that information in a responsible and well-thought out manner.”
Shelia EdwardsMableton resident Shelia Edwards, who operates her own communications and consulting firm, says she has personally fought for access to government information and understands firsthand the importance and power of transparency.
“I utilized this access when I was leading the effort to stop an illegally operating waste station in our community from receiving a SLUP (Special Land Use Permit) from Cobb County to operate their noxious operations legally, which would have included authorization to bring in 500 tons of household waste annually to our community and nearby Chattahoochee River,” Edwards said. “It was access and transparency that allowed me to gather data, provide this empowering information to my community, and work collectively to stop this company.”
Edwards said government information belongs to the people and must be accessible for citizens when requested.
“The government’s response to the coronavirus has shown us that we can no longer justify or mandate that county meetings can only take place within the four walls of the Board of Commissioners meeting room,” Edwards said. “I will push for increased integration of technology and government, which will include the continuation of Zoom BOC meetings to encourage citizen engagement and improve participation from the community.”
She has also committed to holding quarterly town hall meetings in District 4, and to appoint engaged and involved citizens to committees, boards, and commissions in south Cobb.
“Once appointed, I will meet with my appointees on a regular basis for mutual updates, feedback on issues, and to address community concerns and complaints,” Edwards told the MDJ. “I will take all necessary steps to address dysfunction and inactivity on issues of concern to the community and I will ensure that the members of the committees, boards and commissions are functioning for the benefit of the community and not for the benefit of themselves.”
Angelia PressleySmyrna resident Angelia Pressley, who owns a marketing firm and is a member of the South Cobb Business Association, says the community should be aware of and involved in all local development, and Cobb County does a pretty good job of being transparent, for the most part.
“Some things are a little autocratic,” she told the MDJ. “Whatever decisions we make, we need to at least give the constituents a clear understanding of why we’re doing it.”
Pressley said she would continue the weekly newsletter currently emailed to constituents from Cupid’s District 4 team, and give clear reasons as to her votes in commission board meetings.
She also said an advisory council would be helpful in disseminating information about county decisions and policies to various communities and groups.
Pressley said virtual meetings and announcements from the county had proven effective during the coronavirus pandemic, and she would continue to use technology to engage and inform residents.
“Things like Cobb TV, I think that’s critical, and making sure we are doing it on social media so everyone gets a chance to hear and see it,” she said. “It’s important to make sure people who might not otherwise see some things are engaged as well.”
