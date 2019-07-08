A Cobb County family dispute turned fatal on July 4, when police say a 45-year-old man started attacking relatives and was shot dead inside a Marietta house.
Cobb County Police said Damon Brown was attacking family members and started strangling his 65-year-old father, Jimmie Brown, during the holiday evening.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to 3865 Sanders Road, south of Powder Springs Road, to a report of a man being shot.
Witnesses stated the father felt his son was going to kill him, so another man inside the house, 31-year-old Jeremy Buchanan, shot the son.
It is not clear whether Buchanan is related to the Browns or whether he faces charges in relation to the shooting.
Police said responding officers attempted to provide first aid to the shooting victim upon arrival but determined he was dead.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
