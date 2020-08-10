Marietta City Schools has a plan to reopen its schools by Sept. 8, the district told parents in an email Monday afternoon.
The district’s school board will vote on the proposal at a meeting Tuesday evening, according to spokeswoman Jen Brock.
Dubbed the “Flexible Approach to Teaching and Learning,” the phased reopening plan would prioritize the district’s youngest students — those from prekindergarten through second grade — and special education students from kindergarten through fifth grade, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
In the first phase of reopening, those students would come to school two days each week in classrooms featuring no more than 10 students at a time. They would continue learning virtually the other three days of the week. Families wary of sending their children to learn in-person will not be forced to do so and will have the option of keeping their children in an all-virtual learning environment.
The district hopes to begin the first phase of its reopening Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
Marietta’s year began virtually Aug. 4. In June, Rivera said the district would allow students to attend in-person or virtually, but not both. Those plans were scrapped as a rising number of infections caused testing backlogs, which would have rendered the district’s mitigation plans “useless,” he told the MDJ in July.
“A lot of people are asking, what’s different now?” Rivera said Monday.
His answer is threefold.
Testing has improved, Rivera said. In mid-July, when he made the decision to begin the year virtually, it took some people up to 10 days to receive coronavirus test results. Representatives from Cobb-Douglas Public Health have told him turnaround is now between one and two days.
Contact tracing was another concern in mid-July, Rivera said. Contact tracing is the process by which public health officials identify and isolate those who may have been exposed to the virus in order to prevent any further spread.
In July, there weren’t enough contact tracers to quickly notify people who may have come into contact with the virus, Rivera said.
The district has since committed its nurses, who have been trained and certified in contact tracing, to assist Cobb-Douglas Public Health in its efforts.
“We in essence have developed our own solution to where we can complement Cobb-Douglas Public Health and not be dependent on them,” Rivera said.
Finally, the plan for classroom instruction is radically different than it was when announced in June, with a hybrid approach the district had initially dismissed, in which students will spend part of the week in the classroom and part of the week learning virtually.
This hybrid model will allow the district to cut its class sizes in half and, in turn, keep students’ desks at least six feet apart, Rivera said.
Each room will have between five and nine students, Brock, the district spokeswoman, said. But there are five criteria that will have to be met before the district reopens its schools, she added, and failure to meet any of them may mean the district postpones its plans.
The most important is the Marietta City Schools’ ability to execute its risk mitigation strategies, such as keeping kids in small, socially distanced classes.
Staffing is another. The district will not require teachers who are uncomfortable teaching in-person to return to their classrooms and will allow them to work remotely.
The other criteria are a consistent, downward trend in the statistics regarding community transmission, timely access to testing and results and effective contact tracing.
According to a document Rivera shared with the MDJ Monday, there are five phases to his reopening plan, with two to four weeks between the beginning of each phase.
Phase two would bring students in grades three through five back to the classroom twice each week, as well as all special education students in “low-incidence” classes.
Phase three would allow students from prekindergarten through fifth grade and all special education students to attend five days per week. Students in grades six through nine would attend in-person once or twice each week.
Phase four would bring students in grades 10, 11 and 12 back to the classroom once or twice each week. The fifth and final phase will allow all students to attend in person all five days each week.
Rivera said the reopening plans will not affect plans to offer tutoring and childcare to families affected by the district’s decision to begin the year virtually.
Tuesday’s school board meeting will be held virtually, and attendance is limited to 3,000 people. It will be recorded and posted on the district’s website within two hours, Rivera told parents in his email.
“Whether we agree or disagree on if or how our schools should open for in-person learning, one thing is certain: in the history of our school district, our families have never been so involved in their child’s education,” he wrote.
