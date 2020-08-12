KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University will host the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, but some students are still unsure if all of their classes will be taught face-to-face or online only.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, some of the university’s classes will not meet in person this fall.
Jacob Cubert, a senior finance major, helped direct first-year students on campus as they moved into their residence halls on Wednesday. He said he still has to confirm which of his classes will meet online.
“I don’t know,” he said of the status of his classes, “because it keeps on shifting.”
Cubert is taking 12 credit hours during fall semester. He said he found out in the last two to three weeks that some of his classes will be offered remotely rather than face-to-face. According to Cubert, KSU did not send an email or any other notice of the change, and he had to check his online student registration portal to learn which classes had moved online.
He last checked the status of his classes earlier this week, but Cubert said things may have changed again since then.
“I just know that it keeps on switching back and forth,” he said.
A pair of first -year students who moved into residence halls in Kennesaw on Wednesday said they also learned that some classes moved online by checking the student registration portal. Aidan Joyce is starting his first year of classes at KSU on Monday, and he said the university changed his classes to online instruction about two weeks ago.
“All my classes got switched online,” Joyce said. “I saw a change on the KSU Owl Express account.”
Briahna Stabler, an 18-year-old from Powder Springs, said three of her fall classes are face-to-face and three are online.
“I definitely was a little bummed about it at first, but whatever is best for the greater good,” Stabler said.
The first-year student said she is fine with taking any necessary actions to minimize the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.
KSU spokesperson Katherine Ellsworth said there has been some mixed feedback to classes moving online. Ellsworth said she and her colleagues are excited to welcome students back to campus and the residence halls, even if some classes are taught remotely.
“There’s a lot of students whose classes are majority online, but they find that there is such a great benefit to living on campus,” Ellsworth said. “Even if their classes are 100% online, they want to live on campus, which is great. They’re close to everything. Our dining facilities are still going to be open. The rec centers are still going to be open, and things like that, so they’re still going to be able to get a lot of that campus life.”
When asked what percentage of undergraduate courses will be taught virtually or online only rather than face-to-face, university spokesperson Tammy Demel said KSU does not “have final numbers to report yet.”
In a statement to the MDJ, Demel said the university has given students updates through email, text messages and orientation sessions.
“Students have been encouraged to check their course registrations, which have been updated to reflect course modality, and all professors are required to provide information by the end of this week so students will know what they need to do in advance of the first day of classes on August 17,” Demel said. “While classes will look different this semester than in the past, the university is committed to providing students with all the courses they need to continue their academic advancement. Students will be receiving another notification reminding them to check their course registration this week.”
