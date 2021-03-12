This week, Vinings resident Ron Sifen circulated an email asking neighbors: should Vinings become its own city?
“Over the last several months, I have received numerous emails asking whether Vinings should become a city, or advocating that Vinings should become a city,” he wrote. “Right now, I would suggest that we don’t have enough information to make a final decision. However, there are some legitimate concerns that should be considered.”
First among them: Homes in Vinings are valuable. Property taxes from those homes would likely cover a bare-bones city government that handles zoning, code enforcement and parks without the need to levy a new tax, he argues.
“And many people have felt for years that Vinings is not getting its fair share of services.”
There are other considerations. Control over zoning would give neighborhood residents the opportunity to block high-density development that could add to their traffic woes. The city could create its own parks, something the county has avoided, citing the area’s prohibitively expensive land, Sifen writes.
Sifen concludes by saying there is no way to know whether the city would be viable without hiring a third party to study the proposal — a prerequisite of any would-be city in Georgia, per state law.
Vinings lies within the district represented by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. Allen said Friday he had heard about the email making its rounds, but hadn’t seen a copy or had a conversation about it with Sifen or any other proponents.
As a state representative, “my posture would be the same as it was with south Cobb,” Allen said, referring to a cityhood movement in the Mableton area that emerged in 2019. “I want to sit down and talk to those that are organizing it, and I’d like to see them do a feasibility study. I don’t think anything should move forward until that happens.”
As a resident of Vinings, however, Allen is opposed. The issue has come up before but never made it past the discussion phase, he said.
“To my knowledge, it’s not something that’s gained broad support recently,” he said.
If Sifen’s inquiry were to gain momentum, it would become the fourth cityhood movement to emerge in Cobb over the last two years.
In 2019, a push for cityhood in east Cobb was ultimately tabled amid dedicated opposition and lackluster support from elected officials. Less controversial — but no more successful — was the push to incorporate Mableton. A bill that would have sent a referendum on cityhood to Mabletonians never made it out of committee. Advocates of cityhood in east Cobb and Mableton have both vowed to return, although no bills establishing a referendum for residents of the would-be cities have been filed as of Friday.
Last week, Republican lawmakers representing west Cobb announced they would lead an effort to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, plans on filing a bill before the end of the month.
