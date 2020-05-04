While most Cobb County nursing homes have seen slow growth in the number of residents who have contracted the coronavirus, some have seen rapid growth in the last week and a half of April, according to figures from the state Department of Community Health.
At Pruitthealth’s Austell and Marietta nursing homes, the number of cases have skyrocketed since April 22, according to a report the DCH released May 1. The DCH releases a tally of coronavirus cases in nursing homes each weekday evening.
According to the April 22 report, Pruitthealth Austell and Pruitthealth Marietta had 0 and 11 cases, respectively. Pruitthealth Austell now has 27 cases. Its counterpart in Marietta has 85.
Neither facility has reported any new deaths since April 22, however. But that has not been the case at other facilities that have seen large jumps in confirmed cases.
At Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center, the number of confirmed cases went from 16 to 39 in that span, while the number of deaths jumped from two to six. At Ross Memorial Health Center, which only had two cases and zero deaths April 22, nine cases and three deaths were reported Friday.
One of the largest increases was at Signature Healthcare at Tower Road, whose number of confirmed cases went from three to 25 during that time span. However, its number of reported deaths dropped from three to one.
The case highlights the nature of the data, which is supplied by the homes themselves.
“It is possible that a facility may report different numbers to other outlets based on the time of day information is released. This report is subject to change,” notes the DCH’s website.
Bonnie Bowen's mother was at Marietta’s Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab, where she contracted the coronavirus.
She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she died from the virus shortly after midnight April 19, Bowen wrote in an email to the MDJ.
“Autumn Breeze was notified by me before the date of your article where they apparently disclosed to you ‘0 deaths,’” Bowen wrote, referring to an April 21 story published by the MDJ that said there were 34 cases but zero deaths at the facility. The story relied on the DCH’s daily report, which contained numbers reported by nursing homes on Monday, April 20.
A total of 25 personal care and nursing homes in Cobb County had a confirmed case of the coronavirus as of Friday, according to the DCH.
Such facilities with more than 20 confirmed cases are Marietta’s A.G. Rhodes Home, with 21; Autumn Breeze, with 34; Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, with 41; PruittHealth’s Austell and Marietta locations, with 27 and 85, respectively; Roselane, with 39; Signature Healthcare’s Tower Road and Marietta locations, with 25 and 23, respectively; and Smyrna’s Woodland Ridge Senior Living, with 23.
A.G. Rhodes, Roselane, and Woodland Ridge had the most deaths of among Cobb facilities, with six each. No other facility in the county had reported more than four deaths.
The report only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more.
The facilities listed in Friday’s report are:
- A.G. Rhodes Home Inc. -- Cobb
Residents: 92
COVID-positive residents: 21
COVID-positive staff: 6
Resident deaths: 6
- Alto Senior Living Marietta
Residents: 46
COVID-positive residents: 14
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 2
- Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center
Residents: 139
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
- Arbor Terrace of East Cobb
Residents: 63
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Atherton Place
Residents: 148
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 1
- Atria Mableton
Residents: 43
COVID-positive patients: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab
Residents: 75
COVID-positive residents: 34
COVID-positive staff: 12
Resident deaths: 2
- Canterfield of Kennesaw
Residents: 72
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 9
Resident deaths: 0
- Delmar Gardens of Smyrna
Residents: 90
COVID-positive residents: 4
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
- Femi Care Marietta Living Center
Residents: 34
COVID-positive residents: 2
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
- Greenwood Place
Residents: 43
COVID-positive residents: 10
COVID-positive staff: 5
Resident deaths: 2
- Heritage of Sandy Plains
Residents: 45
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
Manor Care Rehabilitation Center - Marietta
Residents: 63
COVID-positive residents: 8
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
- Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab
Residents: 146
COVID-positive residents: 41
COVID-positive staff: 19
Resident deaths: 1
- Presbyterian Village
Residents: 90
COVID-positive residents: 3
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
- PruittHealth - Austell
Residents: 112
COVID-positive residents: 27
COVID-positive staff: 13
Resident deaths: 0
- PruittHealth - Marietta
Residents: 75
COVID-positive residents: 85
COVID-positive staff: 10
Resident deaths: 2
- Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center
Residents: 85
COVID-positive residents: 39
COVID-positive staff: 18
Resident deaths: 6
- Ross Memorial Health Center
Residents: 67
COVID-positive residents: 9
COVID-positive staff: 5
Resident deaths: 3
- Signature Healthcare at Tower Road
Residents: 96
COVID-positive residents: 25
COVID-positive staff: 14
Resident deaths: 1
- Signature Healthcare of Marietta
Residents: 116
COVID-positive residents: 23
COVID-positive staff: 20
Resident deaths: 3
- The Solana East Cobb
Residents: 79
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 0
- Sterling Estates
Residents: 117
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 0
- Sterling Estates Senior Living Community
Residents: 64
COVID-positive residents: 9
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 4
- Woodland Ridge Senior Living
Residents: 44
COVID-positive residents: 23
COVID-positive staff: 7
Resident deaths: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.