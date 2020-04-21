Some county-run parks that had been closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as this weekend, according to officials.
The parks set to reopen are passive parks, or those without playgrounds or opportunities for organized activities such as team sports.
The question as to when the parks would reopen has garnered a lot of interest since they were closed March 23 — one day before Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency.
On March 27, a message announcing the opening of some passive parks was posted to the Cobb County Police Department’s Facebook page — but it was a mistake.
In early April, when Gov. Brian Kemp announced a shelter in place order that undid emergency measures taken by local governments, some asked why Cobb parks did not reopen given the governor’s order did not require their closure.
The county posted an explanation on its website.
“The Governor’s Executive Order does not mandate the opening of parks,” it read. “The closings were done through the County Manager’s authority & not through the county’s Declaration of Emergency.”
In the days after the county announced the parks’ closure, Boyce was steadfast in his refusal to have them reopened, saying it would be contrary to the county’s efforts to encourage social distancing, which public health officials have said is governments’ only weapon in their fight against the virus.
On Tuesday, however, Boyce said public health officials now have a better idea of how the virus spreads. For example, he said, they now say that wearing masks, in conjunction with social distancing, can do much to prevent asymptomatic carriers from infecting others.
“You got to take a chance on the people,” Boyce said Tuesday.
Although Boyce would not give a specific date as to when they would reopen, west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said parks employees would likely begin removing barriers to access Friday and that the parks would be open Saturday. Restrooms would remain closed, however.
