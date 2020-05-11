"Essential" Cobb County employees may receive $500 per month in coronavirus-related hazard pay under a proposal the county's governing board will consider Tuesday.
Since mid-March, most county employees have been working from home in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Those deemed "essential," however, have been required to report to work as they would otherwise, potentially exposing them to the virus, which has killed almost 1,500 Georgians to date.
"In order to compensate those essential employees who are required to report to their work location and are experiencing exposure to elevated risks, stress levels, and the associated burdens in their work responsibility during this COVID-19 pandemic, it is proposed that temporary hazard pay be approved for personnel identified as essential," the proposal reads, "for the period of April 6, 2020 through June 12, 2020 or as that date may be extended to coincide with Georgia’s State Public Health Emergency."
The county does not currently have an estimate for the total cost of the program. West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill suggested postponing a vote on the proposal until such an estimate could be provided by county staff.
County manager Jackie McMorris said the county had not provided a cost estimate because it wanted to give department heads flexibility to decide which employees were essential.
The county offered essential employees a form of hazard pay when it first closed offices and asked most of its employees to telecommute.
Between March 18 and April 4, the county offered essential employees who had to report to their usual place of work extra compensation; for those employees, the rate at which vacation time accrued at one-and-a-half times its normal rate.
The program proved more costly than anticipated, however, and was canceled after only two weeks.
