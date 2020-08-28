At least two Cobb County testing sites will not host the College Board’s SAT exam as scheduled this weekend.
North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw and Pope High School in east Cobb have closed their test centers this weekend, and all SAT registrations at both locations will be canceled and refunded, according to the College Board website.
NCCS spokesperson Elizabeth Cossick said the school notified the College Board in the spring that it would not host any SAT testing this fall.
Cobb spokesperson Eric Rauch said Saturday’s exam site at Pope was canceled because it did not have enough test proctors.
“A combination of factors led to the testing site at Pope being cancelled, including a lack of proctors who were willing to administer the exam,” Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ. “The SAT will be offered at Pope High School on a test date to be determined by the College Board in September.”
Seven Cobb County high schools — Campbell, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, South Cobb, Sprayberry and Walton — will host the SAT on Saturday morning, Rauch said.
Chris Cummins, a parent of two Walton High School students, said both of his children had signed up to take the college readiness exam at Pope on Saturday. He said the cancellation was preventable and students deserve to take the exam as scheduled.
“Certainly the SAT has always been one of the key indicators and one of the key criteria for school admissions,” Cummins said. “These students are counting on this. They prepared for it. It’s a big part of what they’re doing to get themselves into the right college.”
Earlier this week, the University System of Georgia waived test score requirements for 2021 spring, summer and fall admission. According to the USG website, it is waiving the requirement “due to the uncertainty about the scheduling of SAT/ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Students applying for spring, summer and fall 2021 admission at USG institutions will not have to submit ACT or SAT scores.
“Students must still meet all other admission requirements, and must meet adjusted minimum grade point average eligibility thresholds for admission to each USG sector,” the USG said on its website. “Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them.”
USG member institutions include Kennesaw State University and the University of Georgia. Other Georgia institutions, like Spelman College and Emory University in Atlanta, also suspended testing requirements.
Hundreds of institutions across the country have waived testing requirements for new applicants. The University of California system elected in May to phase out SAT and ACT admission requirements over the next four years. Some Ivy League institutions like Cornell University have also suspended the standardized testing requirement for 2021 first-year applicants.
While USG institutions and some other Georgia colleges will not require SAT and ACT scores from applicants, students still have to take the test to qualify for Georgia’s Zell Miller Scholarship. Students must earn a score of at least 1200 on the math and reading portions of the SAT or a 26 on the ACT to receive Zell Miller Scholarship funding. The scholarship pays most tuition costs at USG institutions.
