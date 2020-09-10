Beginning next week, Cobb residents will need to find detours around several closed railroad crossings throughout the county.
According to CSX Transportation spokesperson Sheriee Bowman, nine different crossings in Cobb will be closed for maintenance at some point over the next two weeks. While crossings are closed, detour routes and signs will be in place, Bowman said.
Starting on Monday, Sept. 14, railroad crossings at Spring Street and Hawthorne Avenue in Smyrna, as well as a crossing at Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta, will be closed for a week of maintenance.
The following week, beginning Sept. 21, crossings at East Dixie Avenue, Waverly Way, Whitlock Avenue, Mill Street, Polk Street and Kennesaw Avenue, all in Marietta, will be closed for a week of maintenance.
“The work is part of the company’s network-wide infrastructure maintenance program,” Bowman said. “CSX crews will replace crossties and resurface crossings to provide a smooth, safe driving surface for motorists.”
According to Bowman, the maintenance work can take up to five days to complete, as long as there are no unexpected disruptions.
“Maintenance like this is critical to the safety of both train operations and roadway traffic, and CSX appreciates the public’s patience as we complete this important work,” Bowman said.
