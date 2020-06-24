Many of Cobb County’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have shown high rates of COVID-19 among residents, though some people have recovered from the virus, a Georgia Department of Community Health report shows.
Of 32 Cobb long-term facilities that appear in the state report, as of Wednesday, five have had over 50 coronavirus infections and high rates among residents.
The facility with the highest case number is Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, with 110 COVID-19 infections. The nursing home currently has 139 residents, but has tested as many as 178, per the report. Twenty-four residents at the Powder Springs facility have died, and 42 residents have recovered. Of the employees there, 39 have tested positive.
The highest rate of infections among residents is at Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marietta, which has had 100 residents test positive. Roselane has tested 107 residents and currently reports a population of 109. Fifteen residents have died. The nursing home has seen 66 residents recover and 28 staff members with infections.
Signature Health Care at Tower Road in Marietta, with 86 residents, has reported 89 have tested positive. The nursing home has had 23 resident deaths. A total of 118 residents have been tested there. The facility has had 48 residents recover, and 35 employees have had COVID-19.
Pruitthealth — Marietta has had 89 confirmed infections among 93 residents tested. The facility now has 79 current residents. Five residents there have died of COVID-19. Recoveries have been reported in 61 residents. Of the Marietta nursing home’s employees, 18 have tested positive.
Another Pruitthealth nursing home, Pruitthealth-Austell, has had 67 residents test positive of 116 tested. The Austell home, which has a population of 114, reports four resident deaths and 32 residents recovered. Among the staff, 29 have had COVID-19 infections.
Other homes with high reported infection rates include Alto Senior Living Marietta, which has had 22 residents test positive of a total of 50 tested (current population 36); Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab in Marietta, which has had 34 infections of 87 tested residents (current population 73); and Woodland Ridge Senior Living, with 23 COVID-19 cases out of 52 tested residents (current population 49).
On June 16, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state agency had reported 100% of nursing home residents in facilities with 25 or more beds had been tested for COVID-19. Across all long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more, 77% of residents and 57% of staff members had been tested.
The report relies on data provided by the facilities to the Department of Community Health as of 2 p.m. the day it is released, and only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more. Because COVID-19 positive resident numbers are cumulative and resident censuses are updated, some homes have higher case numbers than residents.
For the full report, visit dch.georgia.gov.
