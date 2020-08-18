Over the weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp gave Georgia’s local governments permission to impose mask mandates. Some officials in Cobb County are reluctant to take advantage of the policy change, citing the difficulty in enforcing such a mandate.
Kemp’s order allows local governments in counties that have reached a “threshold requirement” to require the wearing of masks on government-owned property.
A county meets that threshold requirement if it has had 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. None of Georgia’s 159 counties were below that threshold Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.
Local mask mandates cannot result in fines, fees or penalties against private businesses or organizations, and penalties against individuals for non-compliance cannot include a fine greater than $50 and cannot include prison time, the order states. If people are not in compliance, local authorities must warn them “about the health risks posed by not wearing a face mask or face covering” prior to issuing a citation.
Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said the county attorney had told him a mask mandate would require a change of county code — an onerous process that requires three public hearings.
“I don’t have the authority that the mayor of Atlanta does, or apparently the CEO that DeKalb has,” Boyce said. “Cobb is different. We just can’t go and unilaterally impose these kind of restrictions without a code amendment.”
Boyce said he had not spoken to his colleagues on the Board of Commissioners but doubted there would be enough support among them to merit attempting to change county code.
There is a workaround, however.
“Technically, yes,” county spokesman Ross Cavitt said Tuesday when asked whether Boyce could issue a mandate unilaterally if he were to declare an emergency, something he did at the beginning of the pandemic. “But given the current situation with the county open and the Governor’s Executive Orders still in place (with their limitations on what local governments can do) there does not appear to be a viable reason for a new declaration.”
But County Manager Jackie McMorris does have the authority to issue such a mandate on any county facility, Boyce said, a list that includes outdoor parks.
A news release posted on the county’s website Monday evening said McMorris was in talks with county department heads to “to discuss such a measure and how it might be enforced.”
Boyce said it would not be fair to ask county police officers to enforce a countywide mask mandate.
“The people that bear the burden of this mask ordinance are your public safety,” he said. “Do I want to add that to their responsibilities knowing that the county is already short staffed on public safety?”
The challenge of enforcing such a mandate, he continued, was highlighted in a recent news report that found no citations have been issued for failing to wear a mask in Georgia cities that have mandated their use.
Other city leaders agree.
“I think masks are helpful, but I personally would not, could not support a mandatory mask ordinance with a fine,” Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said. “I just don’t think it’s enforceable.”
He said it would force officers into closer contact with people, potentially exposing them to the virus.
“Our business community has done a wonderful job mandating or requiring folks to have a mask when they come into retail, and our city has required masks when they come into city service buildings,” he said. Acworth’s City Council, he continued, has not had a collective conversation regarding a mandate.
“That’s not to say that we won’t, but we haven’t had a conversation yet,” he said. “I think generally we are satisfied with how our citizens have responded in our community to being safe.”
When asked whether his city would consider a mandate, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said the city already had one: On July 28, the City Council voted to make them a requirement in government buildings and encourage their use elsewhere.
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker suggested it was unrealistic to try and enforce a citywide mandate and said that people in the city have, for the most part, been wearing masks when they’re out in public.
“I have been very impressed with our citizens. I just hope we keep it up and get rid of this nasty virus,” he said. “I’m not for making masks mandatory anywhere you walk in Marietta.”
Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman said he would consider a mandate but had not discussed it with the Powder Springs City Council.
Smyrna, meanwhile, wasted little time issuing a mask mandate of its own.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton issued an executive order Tuesday mandating the use of masks in any public place “where other physical distancing measure may be difficult to maintain.” People will not be required to wear a mask outside if they can stay at least 6 feet apart from one another. The order goes into effect Friday.
Norton’s order does not apply to businesses that post a sign that reads, “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.” The order is enforceable in those that do not.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.