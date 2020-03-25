Austell declared a state of emergency Tuesday, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
As in other Cobb cities, the declaration limits restaurants to take out and delivery and bans gatherings of 10 people or more on city-owned spaces. It does not, however, prevent people from using sidewalks or pedestrian areas of parks for walking or exercise "if they are not participating in an organized gathering."
Facilities "used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming, or general heath and wellbeing purposes" will close for the duration of the declared emergency. The declaration lists, but is not limited to, gyms, pools, social clubs, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters and nail salons.
The city will not disconnect residents' utilities or water for non-payment during the declared emergency. When the emergency ends, people will have 30 days "to make such payments before service may be disconnected unless arrangements have been made between the customer and city."
The order also gives Mayor Ollie Clemons vast power over city government. He may designate certain city services "required" or "discretionary" and assign city employees to help provide such services as he sees fit. The declaration also allows him to "contract for and expend non-budgeted sums and services."
The state of emergency will end April 10, according to the declaration.
To see the full declaration, visit the city's website at austellga.gov.
