Certain parks in Acworth will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, according to a notice and an executive order posted on the city's website.
All trails, sidewalks, and open greenspace at the parks in question will, after Friday, be open the normal park hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. But amenities at those parks, such as restrooms, playgrounds, pavilions, swim areas, sports fields and batting cages, will remain closed.
The parks are:
- Logan Farm Park
- Acworth Sports Complex
- Frana Brown Park
- Baker Plantation Park
- Newberry Park
- East Lakeshore Park
- Cauble Park
The parking lot at Cauble Park including the boat ramp will remain closed, per the notice. Dallas Landing Park, Proctor Landing Park, Overlook Park, and the Depot History Center will remain closed.
Monday at 7 a.m., South Shore Park will open "for the sole purpose of granting access to Lake Acworth for launching kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and small boats," according to the notice. The park will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and last admittance for launching purposes will be 6 p.m.
"There is limited parking at the facility and the park may be temporarily closed when parking is full," according to the notice.
Acworth joins Cobb County and the city of Kennesaw in opening some of its parks this weekend. Each had closed their parks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Unlike Cobb parks, at which people will be required to wear masks, Acworth has asked visitors only that they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The notice states that the reopening of parks does not affect the suspension of city sponsored and affiliated activities, classes, programs and events, which is in effect through May 10.
