A Roswell man paid a Kennesaw prostitute with money, cigarettes and soda after their date at a central Cobb County hotel, police say.
Heather Michelle Sharkey, 39, of Kennesaw, was arrested at the Red Roof Inn Atlanta-Kennesaw on Roberts Court around 4 a.m. on Nov. 17, on a single misdemeanor count of prostitution, records show.
The hotel is located near the intersection of Interstate 75 and Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for Jacques Pierre, of Brandon Ridge Drive in Roswell, on a single misdemeanor count of pandering.
Officers said Pierre paid Sharkey $60, two “Dr Peppers” and a packet of cigarettes in exchange for sex at the motel between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 17.
“Said accused was seen leaving her (Sharkey's) room and attempted to flee on foot upon seeing uniformed officers,” Pierre’s arrest warrant states.
Police said Pierre allowed an officer to view his cellphone messages detailing his transaction with Sharkey and admitted to trading sexual favors for payment.
Another form of payment was “transportation services to and from other dates,” warrants state.
Police said Sharkey was apprehended in possession of multiple condoms and admitted to performing sexual favors in exchange for payment.
“Said accused did retain, monitor and update regularly various advertisements on different internet websites for advertising her person in various poses and clothing,” her warrant states.
Sharkey remains in custody at the Cobb jail on a $1,000 bond, records show.
Pierre is not currently in the Cobb jail, but is also subject to a $1,000 bond upon apprehension, records show.
