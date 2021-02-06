Snow in Cobb Feb. 6 2021
Snow flurries were spotted across Cobb Saturday, but no accumulation is expected.

 Cobb County

"Cobb DOT will monitor just in case," the county tweeted Saturday evening. 

The National Weather Service expects between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain to fall before 4 a.m. Sunday. 

